Taxpayer News
City of Dallas passes record-breaking $5.2 billion budget for 2025-26
The Dallas City Council approved a budget for fiscal year 2025-26 that is the largest ever passed: The FY 2025-26 operating and capital budget totals $5.20 billion including the General Fund, Enterprise Funds, Debt Service, Capital, Grants, Trust, and Other Funds.
Of that total, the General Fund is $1.9 billion, which is $59.7 million more than last year.
According to a release, Public Safety got a big bump: The combined budget for the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue increased by $63.1 million which reflectsbigger investments in automation and technology.
Property tax has been decreased from 69.97¢ to 69.88¢ per $100 valuation. But the property tax exemption for 65 and over or living with a disability has been increased from $153,400 to $175,000.
Priorities include:
- Hire 350 police recruits with a goal of ending FY 2025-26 with 3,424 officers, the highest number since 2016.
- Ensure the fiscal soundness of both the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System (DPFPS) and the Employee Retirement Fund (ERF) with increased City contributions.
- Moving forward with plans to build a new Dallas Police academy at the University of North Texas-Dallas.
- Increasing funding to improve 750 street lane miles and roadway improvements.
- Invest in bike infrastructure to expand the bike network in accordance with 2025 adopted bike plan.
- Invest in housing for unsheltered residents and strengthening homeless prevention and diversion efforts.
The budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 begins on October 1 and runs through next September 30, 2026.