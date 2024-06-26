Weather News
City of Dallas opens cooling centers for residents seeking heat relief
With the summer heat continuing to rise, the City of Dallas is encouraging residents seeking relief to use City of Dallas public facilities, and has released the following tips and resources:
Cooling centers
Dallas residents can visit of two cooling centers as a place to stay cool and reduce the need for home electricity use:
- Public library at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., Monday-Friday 9 am-5 pm. 214-670-0344.
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd., Monday-Thursday 8 am-8 pm, Friday 8 am-7 pm 670-6530. (Unfortunately, if you call this number, it's a 2-hour wait.)
But residents can use any public facility including recreation centers and libraries, available during regular business hours, as well as 18 DART transit centers across Dallas, listed here:
- Addison Transit Center
- Arapaho Center Station
- Bernal/Singleton Transfer Location
- CBD East Transfer Center
- CBD West Transfer Center
- Cockrell Hill Transfer Location
- Downtown Garland Station
- Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station
- Hampton Station
- Illinois Station
- J.B. Jackson Jr. Transit Center/MLK Jr. Station
- Lake June Station
- Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center
- Ledbetter Station
- Parker Road Station
- Red Bird Transit Center
- South Garland Transit Center
Other cooling stations include The Salvation Army, Our Calling, Union Gospel Mission Dallas, and Austin Street Center.
AC units
Residents can sign up to receive a free portable AC cooler or Window AC unit from either Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center or West Dallas Multipurpose Center. Quantities are limited to only one unit per household.
Gatorade
The Office of Homeless Solutions Outreach will be passing out cooling packages consisting of Gatorade and a cooling towel along with transportation to any City of Dallas public facility during business hours.
Heat Safety and Energy Savings Tips
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very real dangers and are preventable when taking precautions during the summer months, especially for the elderly, young, and those with chronic illnesses.
Here are five precautions to take against the effects of high heat and humidity:
- Stay hydrated by drinking non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages.
- Whether working or playing outdoors, find shade and take lots of breaks.
- Stay indoors, with air conditioning and keep air conditioning at 78 or higher if possible to conserve energy. Keeping blinds closed and using fans will also help conserve energy.
- Cook with a microwave or slow cooker rather than the stove/oven to reduce heat and electrical use.
- Conserve energy by using large appliances in off peak hours or not at all.