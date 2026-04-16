Shopping News
9 Walmart stores across Dallas-Fort Worth to get complete makeovers
Mega-retailer Walmart is executing a new round of store remodels at 72 locations across Texas — including nine in Dallas-Fort Worth.
It's part of an ongoing effort to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience which includes upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour.
Expanded services include free pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s, and an app which customers can use to navigate through the stores, book services at Walmart’s Auto Care Center, and more.
Elevated brands and products will be added from the likes of De’Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, with interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products will look in your home.
Pharmacy departments will get big overhauls, with vision centers designed for improved privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and eyeglasses adjustments.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year — in parallel with a similar program it launched in 2025.
"We’re proud to work and serve customers across Texas, and our continued investment reflects how deeply we believe in this state and its communities," said Walmart Southwest Business Unit Senior VP Elise Vasquez-Warner in a statement.
The nine Dallas-Fort Worth stores with proposed complete remodels in 2026 are:
- Allen Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1520 E. Exchange Pkwy.
- Denton (NW) Walmart Supercenter, 2750 W. University Dr.
- Fort Worth Walmart Supercenter, 3851 Airport Freeway
- Garland Walmart Supercenter, 555 W Interstate 30
- Garland Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3959 Broadway Blvd.
- McKinney Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3400 Virginia Pkwy.
- Plano Walmart Supercenter, 8801 Ohio Dr.
- Rockwall Walmart Supercenter, 782 E Interstate 30
- Sachse Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6750 Murphy Rd.