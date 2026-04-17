Mother's Day dining
All the best Dallas restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day 2026
Mother's Day 2026 is fast approaching, on Sunday, May 10. Dallas-area restaurants are ready to help you celebrate Mom and spoil her rotten (as she deserves).
Many are serving festive brunches, and some will extend specials to lunch and dinner. All suggest making reservations.
Here is our guide to the top Dallas restaurants preparing something special for Mother's Day:
Asador. Restaurant at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel will host a Mother’s Day brunch with dishes such as strawberry and honey ricotta toast, grilled watermelon salad, smoked brisket eggs Benedict, and a seafood station, plus desserts and cocktails. Moms receive a framed polaroid and mini dried floral bouquet. $95 for adults and $40 for children ages 6-12. 10 am-3 pm (last seating 2:30 pm).
Avra Estiatorio. Uptown Dallas restaurant will mark Mother’s Day with an elevated brunch featuring its full menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes along with special holiday offerings showcasing fresh seafood and coastal Greek flavors. Pricing varies. 11 am-3 pm.
Barrel & Bones. All locations of the craft smokehouse will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch specials including $1.99 mimosas and dishes such as stuffed French toast, avocado toast, chicken and waffles, brisket Montecristo, and breakfast burritos. Guests can also order Ketel One nitro espresso martinis for $8. Pricing varies. 11 am-3 pm.
Blue Mesa Grill. All locations of the Southwestern restaurant will host an expanded Mother’s Day brunch buffet, Saturday and Sunday, featuring a grill station with carne asada, pork tenderloin, glazed ham, and red chile salmon; cook-to-order omelets, waffles, huevos rancheros, and street tacos; plus sides like brisket enchiladas, blue corn cheese enchiladas, and mac ‘n cheese; and desserts. Includes mimosas, juice, coffee, tea, and soft drinks. $50 per person, $18 for children ages 6-11, free for kids 5 and under. Saturday 10 am-3 pm; Sunday 8 am-4 pm.
Bistro 31. Highland Park Village spot will offer Mother’s Day with chef-driven holiday specials served alongside the regular menu, blending French, Italian, and Spanish influences in a refined European-style setting. Pricing varies.
Cantina Laredo. Addison and Frisco locations will serve Mother’s Day brunch featuring Crab Cakes Benedict, plus brunch favorites such as migas con huevos, chicken fajita omelet, spinach and artichoke omelet, chilaquiles, and asada y huevos. Moms receive a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary with the purchase of an adult entrée. 11 am-3 pm.
Casa Brasa. Park Cities restaurant will serve a three-course Mother’s Day brunch including buffet of appetizers like sushi rolls and a raw bar, followed by choice of entrée, and a dessert buffet. The menu will blend Japanese and Latin American flavors. $125. 11 am-3 pm.
Crown Block. Restaurant in Reunion Tower will offer two Mother’s Day brunch experiences: a buffet in the rotating Crown Room event space featuring carving stations, seafood, sushi, and brunch favorites; and a more traditional brunch in the main dining room with a choice of entrée plus buffet selections like fried chicken and croissant-waffles. Both include a welcome “mom-osa.” $100 for adults and $50 for children.
Dee Lincoln Prime. Frisco steakhouse will host a Mother’s Day brunch with dishes such as crab cakes with Creole sauce, heirloom tomato and burrata, salmon piccata, bananas Foster French toast, a filet duo, and eggs Benedict. Pricing varies. 10:30 am-2 pm.
Dee’s Table. Restaurant at The Star in Frisco will host a Mother’s Day brunch with dishes such as chicken and waffles, Nutella stuffed French toast, steak and eggs, and New Orleans-style pastalaya, plus specials like blackened redfish with crawfish étouffée and steak frites. Pricing is à la carte. 11 am-3 pm.
El Carlos Elegante. Upscale Mexican restaurant will serve a family-style, prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch featuring seasonal dishes and traditional flavors. $99 per person. 11 am-3 pm.
Elaine’s Cocktail Kitchen. Downtown Frisco restaurant will serve a three-course Mother’s Day brunch with dishes such as shaved asparagus salad with truffle vinaigrette, butter-poached lobster crepes, and gluten-free strawberry rhubarb galette. A kids' three-course menu will also be available. $65 for adults and $32 for children. 10 am-3 pm.
Brunch at Elaine's Cocktail Kitchen.Courtesy photo
Evelyn. Turtle Creek restaurant's Mother’s Day brunch features dishes such as steak and omelet, chicken and waffles, frittata, French toast, glazed cinnamon rolls, and house-made croissants, along with the full menu. Signature drinks include mimosa flights and the Juliette Spritz with peach liqueur, prosecco, lemon, and lime. 10 am-3 pm.
Even Coast. Addison restaurant will offer a set three-course Mother’s Day brunch highlighting its land-and-sea concept with seared steaks, fresh seafood, and handmade pastas. The menu focuses on dishes designed for sharing. $100 per person. 11 am-3 pm.
Haywire (Plano). Mother’s Day brunch buffet includes chef-carved specialties, fresh seafood, a build-your-own taco station, breakfast classics, and desserts. $59.95 for adults, $19.95 for children 5-12, and free for children 4 and under. 10 am-3 pm.
Haywire (Uptown Dallas). A Mother’s Day brunch menu will include Hill Country-inspired dishes such as blueberry biscuits, Wagyu pastrami hash, and barbacoa chilaquiles. Pricing is à la carte. 10 am-3 pm.
Ida Claire. A $55 Bubbles Board will include prosecco, fresh juices, and seasonal fruit, alongside brunch offerings such as biscuits with bacon gravy, seafood fondue, and shrimp and grits. 9 am-4 pm.
La Parisienne French Bistro. Both the Addison and Frisco locations will offer a four-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch or dinner featuring Kurobuta pork belly, truffle omelet, brûlée French toast, and butter salmon at brunch, and boeuf bourguignon, shrimp risotto, and filet mignon at dinner; plus dessert. $60 per person for brunch and $75 per person for dinner. Brunch 9 am-4 pm (Frisco) and 10 am-4 pm (Addison); dinner through 8 pm.
Lombardi Cucina Italiana. Frisco restaurant at The Star will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch or dinner featuring chef specials alongside its regular menu of modern Italian cuisine, including house-made pastas and fresh seafood, plus an Italian-focused wine and cocktail program. Pricing varies.
Luna Roja. New downtown Dallas restaurant will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch featuring tres leches French toast, chilaquiles with pork belly, and steak and eggs with enchiladas. Moms receive 50 percent off their meal, plus a complimentary tulip, with all-day happy hour pricing on margaritas and $9 mimosas, bellinis, and spritzes. Pricing varies.
Lyla. Coastal Italian restaurant in Uptown Dallas will offer Mother’s Day brunch featuring seaside-inspired dishes and holiday additions, along with the launch of frozen Bellinis and strawberry frosé. Set in an elegant coastal Italian setting designed for lingering celebrations. Pricing varies. 11 am-3 pm.
Maison Chinoise. Uptown Chinese spot will celebrate Mother’s Day with chef-driven specials alongside its signature menu inspired. It will feature dim sum, handcrafted dumplings, and shareable specialties, plus a curated wine and cocktail program for toasting Mom. Pricing varies.
Mexican Sugar. All locations will serve a Mother's Day brunch experience called Petals & Pour board, a build-your-own bubbly setup featuring a bottle of Cava, fresh juices, and a colorful fruit display. $59. During brunch service May 9-10.
Petals & Pour board at Mexican Sugar.Courtesy photo
Mister Charles. Knox Street restaurant will offer a Mother’s Day brunch with a three-course prix fixe menu featuring elevated seasonal dishes and optional add-ons. $125 per person. 11 am-3 pm.
Night Rooster. Design District Asian restaurant does Mother’s Day with an elevated three-course dim sum brunch curated by Chef Shirley Chung, blending modern technique with traditional flavors. Menu highlights include shrimp and chicken shui mai, lobster and shrimp egg rolls, tea-smoked duck bun sliders, mushroom and calamari porridge, New York strip and eggs, and desserts like mochi donuts and matcha-glazed white chocolate cheesecake. $65 per adult and $40 per child under 12. 10 am-3 pm.
Nobu. Uptown restaurant will serve a special Mother’s Day brunch featuring Japanese and Western dishes, including Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll and Matteo Roll sushi, along with salads, pastries, desserts, and live chef stations. No à la carte menu will be available. $95 per person and $45 for children 12 and under.
Nuri Steakhouse. Cedar Springs steakhouse will open for a special Mother’s Day brunch featuring a prix fixe menu highlighting premium cuts and signature flavors. $125. 11 am-2 pm.
Ocean Prime. Uptown restaurant will celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch and dinner featuring its signature menu plus a chef's special quiche with roasted tomatoes, spinach, caramelized onions, and cheeses, served with a lemon-dressed artichoke salad. A limited-edition Prime Spritz with shiso-infused Aperol, lemon, and prosecco will also be available. Pricing is à la carte. Service begins at 11 am.
Penne Pomodoro. Locations at Snider Plaza and Preston Forest will celebrate Mother’s Day with chef specials along with regular menus, featuring house-made pastas and classic Italian comfort dishes. Pricing varies.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. All locations will open early for Mother’s Day with full dinner menu available all day, plus features including a 10-ounce Filet Stuffed Roast with spinach, mushrooms, and truffle Merlot demi-glace; and the signature three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper with dessert trio. Brunch cocktails such as Bloody Marys, rosé sangria, and mimosas will be available for $14 from 11 am-4 pm. Pricing from $49. 11 am-4 pm for brunch features.
The Ranch at Las Colinas. Mother’s Day brunch buffet will include chef-carved meats, seafood, a taco station, breakfast favorites, and desserts. $59.95 for adults, $19.95 for children 5-12, and free for children 4 and under. 10 am-3 pm.
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Storied Uptown restaurant will serve a three-course Mother’s Day prix fixe brunch featuring dishes such as chilled sweet corn and blue crab bisque, white asparagus panna cotta, Black Angus beef tenderloin, Ora King salmon, and duck paccheri plus spring-inspired desserts. $165 for adults and $75 for children. 11 am-2 pm.
The Saint. Design District restaurant will offer Mother’s Day brunch featuring indulgent bites like caviar cannoli and avocado and whipped ricotta toast, plus entrées including The Saint Benedict, duck confit hash, and peanut butter stuffed French toast. Premium add-ons include prime filet mignon and Texas prime ribeye. $75 for adults and $40 for children under 12. 10 am-3 pm.
Sanjh. Irving Indian restaurant will host Mother’s Day brunch buffet, including chaat favorites like gol gappe and papdi chaat, a live dosa station, and entrées such as New Delhi butter chicken and paneer khatta pyaz. Desserts include strawberries rose cheesecake and jalebi with rabri. $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids plus tax and gratuity. 11 am-3 pm.
Sister. Greenville Avenue trattoria will offer a prix-fixe Mother's Day brunch featuring bold Mediterranean flavors designed for sharing. $79 per person. 11 am-3 pm.
Sixty Vines. Uptown Dallas and Plano restaurants will offer a Mother's Day feature of tender filet topped with cherry drizzle and Point Reyes blue cheese, served with a half Caesar salad and French fries, paired with a “First Bloom” Cherry Blossom Martini. The regular brunch menu will also be available. Pricing is à la carte. All day.
Brunch spread at Sixty Vines.Courtesy photo
Taverna. Dallas Knox and Plano locations will celebrate Mother’s Day with chefs' specials served alongside regular brunch and dinner menus, featuring Northern Italian-inspired dishes made with seasonal ingredients. Pricing varies.
III Forks. Steakhouse in Addison and Frisco will open early for a special Mother’s Day brunch alongside its full dinner menu. Brunch highlights include Beef Tenderloin Benedict, Crab Cake Benedict, and Lobster Benedict. Drink specials include a Bloody Mary, mimosa, and Southern Socialite cocktail. Kid’s brunch features French toast with bacon and sausage. Brunch items $20-$69. 11 am-3 pm (brunch); dinner until 8 pm.
Top Brass at Hotel Dax. Restaurant inside new Addison hotel will host a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with live jazz music and nine stations featuring brioche French toast, eggs made to order, smoked brisket, red wine-braised short rib, chicken paillard, and baked mac and cheese; plus salads, pastries, and desserts. A children’s menu will include chicken tenders and butter noodles. $80 for adults, $55 for seniors, $30 for children ages 6-12, and $10 for ages 2-5. 10:30 am-2 pm.
Toulouse Café & Bar. Dallas and Plano locations will offer chef-driven Mother's Day specials along with regular menu of classic French-Belgian cuisine. Guests can enjoy brunch and dinner offerings paired with curated wines and handcrafted cocktails. Pricing varies.
Uchi Dallas & Uchiko Plano. Both restaurants will offer a rare Mother’s Day lunch service featuring a 10-course omakase (chef’s tasting menu) showcasing seasonal sushi, sashimi, and composed dishes. The omakase will also be available during dinner service. Pricing varies; lunch service hours vary by location.
Urban Italia. Victory Park Italian restaurant from chef Carla Pellegrino will host a Mother’s Day brunch buffet of Italian favorites including spaghetti carbonara frittata, brioche French toast with crème anglaise and strawberry compote, Neapolitan caprese salad, live pasta stations with penne all’arrabbiata and cappelletti, plus a carving station and desserts like tiramisu and ricotta cheesecake. Includes a complimentary mimosa or bellini. $85. 11 am-3 pm.
Whiskey Cake. All locations will serve a special Mother’s Day feature called the Queen’s Cut, a 6-ounce filet mignon topped with beef fat chimichurri, paired with grilled chile-butter shrimp and finished with Caesar vinaigrette. Pricing is à la carte. May 8-10, all day.
Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. Downtown steakhouse will serve a three-course Mother’s Day brunch featuring a basket of breakfast pastries, deviled eggs with Sriracha, and appetizers such as lobster bisque, chicken fried quail, and shrimp and grits. Entrées include seafood crepes, Buffalo filet Oscar, chicken and waffles, and pecan-crusted rainbow trout with molasses butter. $69 per person and $25 for children 12 and under. 11 am-4 pm.