Hop On
Discover every stop on DART’s new Silver Line with limited-time free rides
DART’s long-anticipated Silver Line is now open, linking Plano to DFW International Airport, and to celebrate everyone can enjoy free Silver Line rides through November 8.
Spanning 26 miles and seven cities — Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Grapevine, and DFW Airport — the new line makes it easier than ever to skip the infamous Dallas traffic and travel between suburbs, business hubs, and the airport in comfort.
Each of the Silver Line’s sleek, state-of-the-art Stadler trains features comfy seating, bike and luggage racks, USB chargers, and ADA-compliant boarding. With trains running daily from 4 am-1 am and arriving every 30 minutes during rush hours, this is the region’s newest way to commute, explore, or catch a flight.
If you're planning to take advantage of the free Silver Line rides through November 8, here’s a stop-by-stop guide to what you’ll find along the way:
Shiloh Road (Plano)
At the eastern end of the Silver Line, this Plano stop anchors the city’s industrial business district. The station’s pop-art design and striking electrical-plug sculpture set the tone for DART’s most visually creative new station. It’s also the starting point for the scenic Cotton Belt Regional Trail, perfect for cyclists and walkers exploring East Plano.
12th Street (Downtown Plano)
A quick stroll from charming Downtown Plano, this stop is a gateway to brick-lined streets, historic landmarks, and locally owned shops and restaurants. The nearby Douglas Community, one of North Texas’ oldest African American neighborhoods, offers a glimpse into local heritage amid Plano’s growing urban core.
CityLine/Bush (Richardson)
The CityLine development buzzes with restaurants, bars, and entertainment anchored by major employers like State Farm and Raytheon. Hop off here for a patio lunch, a jog through Fox Creek Park, or access to trails connecting to the Cotton Belt Regional Trail.
UT Dallas (Richardson)
This station on the north side of campus serves thousands of UT Dallas students, faculty, and visitors from around the world. Plans for a nearby mixed-use development mean even more dining and retail are on the way, making this a vibrant hub for the university community.
Knoll Trail (North Dallas)
Tucked among apartments and office buildings, Knoll Trail Station puts riders steps from Village on the Parkway and Addison Circle Park, both popular destinations for shopping, dining, and outdoor events.
Addison
Welcome to foodie paradise. The Addison Station sits amid more than 200 restaurants within five square miles, plus nightlife, green space, and big-name festivals like Taste Addison, Kaboom Town!, and Vitruvian Lights (which begins November 24 and is free to attend).
Downtown Carrollton
This lively district offers a blend of dining, shopping, and festivals around a walkable square. It’s also one of the Silver Line’s key transfer hubs for traveling toward Denton, Dallas, or Fort Worth.
Cypress Waters (Dallas/Coppell)
This stop serves one of DFW's most exciting master-planned communities. Cypress Waters blends lakeside office towers with apartments, trails, and The Sound, a collection of waterfront restaurants, shops, and live music venues.
DFW Airport North (Grapevine)
The DFW Airport North Station connects directly to TEXRail, offering quick access to downtown Grapevine or Fort Worth. From here, it’s a short ride to Grapevine’s Main Street wineries or Southlake Town Square's shopping.
DFW Airport Terminal B
The Silver Line’s western terminus delivers passengers straight to DFW Airport, with a covered walkway to Terminal A and access to the Orange Line, SkyLink, and airport buses.
Whether you’re planning a car-free date night in Addison, an afternoon exploring Downtown Plano, or a stress-free trip to your flight, the Silver Line makes it possible — all for free through November 8.
For maps and full service details, visit dart.org.