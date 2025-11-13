Grand Prairie News
Grand Prairie is transforming its downtown for future development
Downtown Grand Prairie is about to undergo a major transformation. The city is investing in a series of improvements that will bring new amenities, enhance walkability, and modernize infrastructure while preserving the historic charm of downtown.
These upgrades will roll out gradually, with various projects scheduled from 2025 through 2028.
Here’s what’s coming:
West of City Hall on Main Street
Site preparation at the former Calvary Church will begin in November 2025 and continue through July 2027. This work will clear the way for future development along Main Street, new businesses, public spaces, or potential mixed-use development.
City Hall Green Space (South of City Hall)
A new performance stage will be constructed starting in November 2025, creating a space for outdoor concerts and community events. The city will also reinstall the historic Liberty Bell with a new plaque and add shade structures to make the space more comfortable and inviting for year-round use.
Main Street (from NW 6th Street to NE 5th Street)
One of the most impactful changes will come to Main Street, where construction will begin in winter 2026 and continue through spring 2028. The project includes utility relocation, full reconstruction of the roadway, and significant pedestrian improvements. The street will be reduced to two lanes, one eastbound and one westbound, and sidewalks will be widened to create a safer, more walkable environment.
Jefferson Street (State Highway 161 to Cimmaron Trail)
Starting in spring 2026, a portion of Jefferson Street will be reconstructed, improving traffic flow and long-term durability. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2027.
Jefferson and Main Street Roundabout
To reroute heavy truck traffic away from the downtown core, a new roundabout will be built east of downtown where Jefferson and Main Street meet. A centerpiece of this roundabout will be a large public art installation. Construction begins in spring 2026 with a scheduled completion in summer 2027.
These updates reflect Grand Prairie’s commitment to revitalizing its downtown area with community-oriented planning.