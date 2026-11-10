Santa meets the Statler
Make the holidays memorable with festive happenings at The Statler
From a cozy rooftop winter escape to a Thanksgiving feast and a magical morning with Santa, The Statler is celebrating the season with special events in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Whether the occasion calls for a festive night out, a family gathering, or a new holiday tradition, the hotel’s lineup of holiday happenings offers something for every kind of celebration.
Cozy up at Winterproof
Starting November 6, Winterproof transforms Waterproof, The Statler’s 19th-floor rooftop, into a winter-inspired retreat. Running through mid-January, the experience features private ski chalets accommodating up to eight guests, making it a memorable setting for a gathering with friends or a special seasonal date.
Gather your friends and head to Winterproof. Photo courtesy of The Statler
Guests can settle into their chalet, sip specialty cocktails, and enjoy a menu featuring indulgent bites, including caviar, all while taking in views of downtown Dallas. Reservations are available through OpenTable.
Give thanks over Thanksgiving dinner
Let someone else handle the cooking this year. On Thursday, November 26, The Statler welcomes guests for a Thanksgiving buffet featuring holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and decadent desserts.
Gather family and friends around the table for an afternoon of delicious food and warm hospitality, with two seating times available: noon and 2:30 pm. It’s an easy way to enjoy the holiday without spending the day in the kitchen. Reserve Thanksgiving buffet tickets now.
Make a little magic at Breakfast with Santa
The holiday fun continues on Sunday, December 13, with Breakfast with Santa. From 9-11 am, families can enjoy a festive morning filled with pancakes, a delicious breakfast, and plenty of holiday cheer.
Of course, the highlight for little ones will be the chance to meet Santa and take a photo together. Bring the family, bring the camera, and make a morning of it at The Statler.
Meet the big guy himself. Photo courtesy of The Statler
The Statler makes it easy to add a little extra sparkle to the season. Explore all the details, make reservations, and plan a celebration at The Statler’s Happenings.