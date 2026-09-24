Hey There, Pumpkin
NorthPark Pumpkin Patch returns with a little magic for Dallas this fall
Fall is getting a festive makeover at NorthPark Center, where the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch returns to Center Park October 1-November 1 for its third annual season, bringing pumpkins, whimsical installations, family-friendly activities, and plenty of opportunities to make memories, all while supporting a meaningful cause.
The free, open-to-the-public experience transforms Center Park into an autumn wonderland, with bountiful plantings, sculptural pumpkin creations, a whimsical gnome village, mythical maze, and charming wishing well. New for 2026 are giant toadstools, a witch’s hat, and an Eataly Dallas pop-up adding a delicious Italian twist to the seasonal celebration.
Designed by Harold Leidner Landscape Architects, local artist David Daniel, and NorthPark’s landscape team, the Pumpkin Patch offers plenty of picture-perfect moments for families. Visitors can also look forward to storytimes from Bookmarks, the Dallas Public Library, movie nights, live music, children’s entertainment, and more throughout the nearly five-week run.
You will fall in love with the season,Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Food lovers can stop by the Eataly Dallas pop-up on select Fridays and Saturdays for pizzas, paninis, salads, gelato, desserts, coffee, and other seasonal favorites. Meanwhile, family photo sessions will return in collaboration with Red Photo Booths, with five-minute sessions available for $20 when booked in advance or $25 for walk-ups on select Saturdays and Sundays.
The fall festivities officially kick off with Change is Good, Community Partners of Dallas’ annual family fundraiser, on Sunday, October 4. From 4-7 pm, children can collect coins, bills, and even virtual change in support of CPD’s work providing critical resources to abused and neglected children in Dallas County.
This year's NorthPark Pumpkin Patch is chaired by Andrea Nayfa, luxury real estate agent with Allie Beth Allman & Associates, and Courtney Johnson, head of associate experience at Capital One, with Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki serving as honorary chairs.
Throughout the Pumpkin Patch’s run, visitors can also help make a difference by tossing spare change into the wishing well in Center Park, as well as the Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s fountains. All change collected will benefit Community Partners of Dallas.
The calendar is packed with reasons to return. Friday nights feature Eataly pop-ups, movies, and live music from Chap + Daisy, while Saturdays bring Bookmarks storytimes, photo sessions, and special children’s programming. Highlights include Dallas Children’s Opera’s presentation of The Bremen Town Musicians on October 24 and a Halloween-themed Bookmarks storytime with Creepy Critters on October 31.
With its colorful installations, seasonal entertainment, tasty treats, and charitable mission, the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch offers a festive way for families to celebrate fall while giving back to local children who need support.
The NorthPark Pumpkin Patch is free and open to the public October 1-November 1. Visit northparkcenter.com for the complete schedule and additional details.