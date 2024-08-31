Police News
Dallas police officer killed and 2 others injured in brutal shooting
A Dallas police officer was killed and two others were injured in an inexplicably brutal shooting on Thursday, August 29.
According to a release from the Dallas Police Department, the officers were shot by 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive near the For Oak Cliff Community Center.
Police Officer Darron Burks was killed. Senior Corporal Karissa David was shot in the face and remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Senior Corporal Jamie Farmer was shot in the leg; he was treated and released.
An investigation by the Dallas Police Department determined that the shooting was premeditated, with detectives finding evidence on social media.
At 10:02 pm, Cobb-Bey arrived at For Oak Cliff and parked his white Buick. Two minutes later, Officer Burks arrived at the location and parked near the front entrance, between assignments.
Cobb-Bey came to Officer Burks' car, talked with him through the driver side window, then pulled out a handgun and shot him as he sat in his vehicle.
A police dispatcher noticed an unusual transmission from Officer Burks' radio but was unable to reach him. Officers were then sent to check on him.
Officer Farmer arrived at 10:11 pm, and Cobb-Bey shot at him, first with a handgun, then with a shotgun, hitting Officer Farmer once in the leg.
Senior Corporal Karissa David arrived at 10:12 pm and parked her squad car at the entrance of the parking lot. Cobb-Bey ran towards her, shooting at her multiple times as she exited her vehicle. She returned fire and was shot in the face.
Cobb-Bey fled in his car, heading west on East Ledbetter Drive to I-35. Officers pursued him all the way to Lewisville, where Cobb-Bey stopped on the freeway just north of Highway 121. He got out of the car with a shotgun in his left hand, approached the officers and pointed the shotgun at them.
Officers Nathaniel Baker, David Lem, Corie Reed, Richard Pace, Vladmir Perez, and Joel Portillo all shot him multiple times. He died at the scene.
In addition to finding evidence on social media, detectives found two shotguns on the scene in Lewisville, and two handguns at the Oak Cliff site.
The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit as well as the Dallas County District Attorney’s office.