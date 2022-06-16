Dallas wins bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup games at Arlington's AT&T Stadium

International football fans, unite. "Dallas" is a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city — for games in Arlington. The news, announced Thursday, June 16, caps a multi-year effort by The Dallas 2026 World Cup Bid Committee to bring the tournament to DFW.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 16 North American venues to host four to six games of the prestigious international football tournament. Canada and Mexico each will host three matches.

Dallas 2026 organizers, which include a list of key local players, pitched North Texas' cultural diversity and AT&T's elite stadium status to the FIFA selection committee.

As soccer fans are well aware, The World Cup is a month-long tournament pitting elite and burgeoning sides. Powerhouse teams such as Brazil, Italy, Spain, and France face off against smaller nations such as Ghana and Peru in a showdown watched by billions across the globe — many who take vacations to travel or view the action at home.

Notably, pro soccer’s megastars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi return to their birth countries to compete, much like the Olympics.

For some perspective on the games’ scope, these World Cup matches could equate to Dallas-Fort Worth hosting six Super Bowls, by the sheer numbers.

DFW, of course, is no stranger to the big stage; it has already played host to a Super Bowl and multiple NCAA championships, and it hosted World Cup events in 1994. Expect a slew of developments, activations, and events as the World Cup nears. WFAA has a handy guide on what to expect as it draws nearer, including the economic impact to the area.

In addition to DFW, Houston also was named as a 2026 host city.