Dallas-based Wingstop to ply Paris with free wings during Olympics
Some Dallas-area restaurants are offering special dishes themed for the Olympics, but Wingstop is going the extra distance by literally traveling to Paris and inflicting its wings upon the city of love.
According to a release, the Dallas-based chain is hosting a pop-up for the duration of the Olympics — July 27 through August 10 — at the historic La Caserne, a former fire station at 12 Rue Philippe de Girard that was converted into a fashion event hub in 2021.
Wingstop is aiming to bolster the pop-up's success by giving out the wings for free, in five flavors: lemon pepper, BBQ, original hot, Louisiana rub, and mango habanero.
This pop-up is probably less about the Olympics and more about Wingstop's growth plans for Paris, where they plan to open possibly hundreds of locations later this year. Paris, you've been warned.
If free wings aren't enough enticement, the pop-up will also host basketball competitions, breakdancing, free haircuts, free merchandise, tattoos, manicures, DJs, and a music night on August 8 starring Paris-based hip-hop artists Theodort and Kerchak.
They're optimistic about the turnout, predicting they'll draw more than 50,000 visitors.
"Our mission at Wingstop is to serve the world flavor, and there's no better stage than Paris this summer as flavor fans from around the world transcend on the iconic city," says Wingstop Chief Brand Officer Melissa Cash in a release.