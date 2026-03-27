World Cup news
DFW awarded $61M in federal funds for FIFA World Cup safety, transportation
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and to help manage that influx, the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has received more than $61 million in federal funds to support safety, security, operations, and transportation.
Nine matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the World Cup, including a semifinal.
Dallas will also host the official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park and serve as the central hub for tournament coordination with the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
According to a release, the NCTCOG has been designated to manage and distribute the federal funds, which includes $51.5 million to be spread across the North Texas region in a grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bolster security preparations ahead of the tournament.
The remaining $10.03 million comes from the Federal Transit Administration to enhance public transportation services across the region, part of a $100.3 million investment from the Federal Transit Administration to support public transit systems in U.S. host cities.
NCTCOG was selected by the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee and the Office of the Governor to serve as the grant administrator for the FEMA funds, a role formally approved by its Executive Board on March 26, says the release.
NCTCOG will coordinate distribution of funds to local governments, ensuring compliance with grant requirements, providing guidance and training to subrecipients, and overseeing reimbursement, documentation, and audit readiness in partnership with state and regional stakeholders.
“Extensive, collaborative planning has taken place across jurisdictions and at every level of government to strengthen our region’s preparedness,” said Maribel Martinez-Mejia, Director of Emergency Preparedness for NCTCOG, in a statement. “This grant provides critical resources to support our public safety and security partners, ensuring the plans we’ve developed can be fully implemented to deliver a safe and secure experience for North Texas.”
The $10.03 million in transit funding will support expanded service, improved access to venues and fan events, and increased capacity to accommodate the anticipated surge in ridership as millions of visitors travel to North Texas.
“The World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for North Texas,” said Todd Little, the Executive Director of NCTCOG, in a statement. “Through strong regional partnerships and strategic investment, we are positioning our communities to welcome the world, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and coordination.”