This Week's Hot Headlines
New eatertainment hot spot putts into Plano and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Dallas news of the week, from a new restaurant full of fun and games to a look at the best hospitals in DFW and Texas. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. New Plano restaurant Sip'Stroke tees up golf with chef-driven fare. It's tee time for a new restaurant featuring a private Full Swing golf simulator and an indoor putt-putt course in Plano. Sip’Stroke, the new "eatertainment" spot opened August 1 at 5969 Dallas Pkwy.
2. 13 Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals deemed best in Texas by U.S. News. UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and a dozen more North Texas hospitals have earned bragging rights in U.S. News & World Report's newly released rankings of the Best Hospitals for 2026-2027.
3. Ex-Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo placed on leave from CBS Sports after arrest. Tony Romo has been placed on leave "until further notice" from his role as the lead analyst on CBS’ NFL coverage following his arrest on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.
4. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 fun restaurants for August 2026. This late-summer edition of Where to Eat in Dallas is brimming with fun.
5. Northeast burger chain Slap Burger set to smash in Richardson. A buzzy burger concept from the Northeast is coming to Texas. Called Slap Burger, it's a small smash burger chain based in New Jersey, and it's opening its first Texas location in Richardson.
Slap Burger, coming to DFW. Slap Burger