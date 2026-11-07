This Week's Hot Headlines
Where to dine on Thanksgiving 2026 in Dallas and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week gets into the holiday spirit with guides to Thanksgiving dining and Christmas teas in Dallas. Plus, a Fixer Upper mansion hits the market. Read our most popular stories below then plan your weekend right here.
1. Where to feast on Thanksgiving Day 2026 at Dallas restaurants. The big day of feasting falls on Thursday, November 26, and Dallas-area restaurants are already getting in gear. From fine-dining dinners and traditional turkey plates to glorious brunch buffets and menus with a global twist, there are plenty of ways to let someone else do the cooking.
2. Jerry Jones' nephew debuts coffee shop in old New York Sub space by SMU. The iconic former New York Sub space across from Southern Methodist University is being amped up as a cool new off-campus hang. Rollin Joe's, an all-day, music-driven coffee and beverage shop, opened at 3411 Asbury St., Dallas, on Friday, November 6.
3. Chip and Joanna Gaines put fixed-up Waco mansion on market for $7.4M. A Waco estate that will star in Chip and Joanna Gaines’ latest TV series, Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, has gone on the market for $7.4 million. The more than 14,000-square-foot mansion sits on a 5.7-acre site at 5305 Hillcrest Dr. that boasts views of Lake Waco.
4. This downtown Dallas BBQ joint is 'worth the road trip,' says USA Today. The top "Texas-style" barbecue isn't all in the state, a new 10Best Awards ranking from USA Today finds. But six of the 10 restaurants on the list are in Texas, with just one Dallas barbecue joint making the cut.
5. Top spots to sip holiday tea in Dallas this 2026 Christmas season. Holiday tea has long been a Dallas tradition during the festive season, especially at the city's grand hotels and historic venues. This year's offerings begin in November, with some continuing through the first days of 2027.
Holiday tea service has arrived at The Adolphus. Photo courtesy of The Adolphus