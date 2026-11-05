Cool new hang
Jerry Jones' nephew debuts coffee shop in old New York Sub space by SMU
The iconic former New York Sub space across from Southern Methodist University is being amped up as a cool new off-campus hang: Rollin Joe's, an all-day, music-driven coffee and beverage shop, will open at 3411 Asbury St., Dallas, on Friday, November 6.
Guests can get an early taste of the concept during a special preview opening on Thursday, November 5, from 3-7 pm. Rollin Joe's will serve espresso drinks, matcha, smoothies, and teas to a new crop of undergrads who need caffeine.
Rollin Joe's comes from SMU alumnus (and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' nephew) Jerry W. Mooty Jr. and hospitality veteran Kirk Thompson, who are transforming the longtime campus-area location into an all-day destination "pairing quality beverages with curated music, comfortable spaces and a community-focused atmosphere," a release says.
The location is notable for generations of SMU students and Park Cities residents who loved New York Sub, which had occupied the space since 1974, before closing earlier this year.
Rollin Joe's encompasses 1,373 square feet with seating for 45 to 50. Features include a covered patio, walk-up ordering, and a "Quick Sip" window for customers on the go.
The menu focuses on beverages, including coffee and espresso drinks, matcha beverages, specialty teas, smoothies, protein drinks, refreshers, energy beverages, grab-and-go sandwiches, and snacks.
Notably, it does not sell alcohol. This is not a bar, frat boys.
Rollin Joe's will be an all-day coffee spot.Rendering courtesy of Rollin Joe's
Menu highlights include:
- Specialty coffee: Liquid Gold, made with espresso, half-and-half, and caramel; Maui Wowie, with toasted coconut and vanilla; and Funky Monkey, with peanut butter and banana.
- Frozen drinks: Toasted, Banana Pancakes, and Joe Caramel, all made with frozen espresso.
- Refreshers and energy drinks: Little Red Corvette, Cherry Bomb, and Purple Rain, among other fruit-forward options.
- Tea and matcha: Strawberry Fields, Matcha Libre, But Then I Got Chai, and Green Dragon.
- Food: Breakfast and lunch sliders developed in collaboration with King's Hawaiian, including Bacon Me Crazy, with egg, bacon, and cheddar; Pork & Mindy, with egg, sausage, and cheddar; and The Don, with Genoa salami, capicola, ham, and provolone. There's also a chocolate chip cookie called Dr. Mary's Special.
Rollin Joe's will operate from morning through evening, transitioning from coffee runs and study sessions to afternoon meetups and evening gatherings. It will be open daily from 6 am-8 pm.
Music will also be a priority. According to the release, house music will be part of the daily soundtrack, with live DJs, guest appearances, and special programming helping set the vibe in the shop's designated "vibe lounge."For Mooty, the location was a key part of the project.
"The former New York Sub location holds a special place in the hearts of generations of SMU students and Park Cities residents," Mooty says. "When the opportunity arose to bring new life to the space, we saw a chance to honor that legacy while creating a new gathering place built around great drinks, music, community and meaningful connections."
Mooty is CEO and principal of Christie's International Real Estate @properties Lone Star. He says the idea for Rollin Joe's dates back more than a decade.
To clarify, the namesake "Joe" is not necessarily a person, but a concept, and what he's "rollin'" is, well, left to the imagination. As the release explains, "At the center of the brand is 'Joe' — a laid-back, music-loving personality who embodies the culture and spirit of Rollin Joe's. More than a host, Joe represents the welcoming, upbeat experience the founders hope to create for every guest who walks through the door."
Mooty explains, "The Rollin Joe's concept — and Joe's distinctive look and personality — has been a passion project of mine since I left the legal profession in 2012. I always believed in Joe as the focus of a beverage concept, but I knew bringing him to life would require operational expertise I didn't yet have."
Thompson joined the project after moving to Texas in 2024. His background includes owning and operating Panera Bread franchises in Kentucky and Florida, as well as Jimmy John's locations in Austin.
"When Jerry showed me what he had created, I immediately saw the potential," Thompson says. "The beverage category is evolving rapidly, and there was an opportunity to build something different — something that combines exceptional drinks, hospitality, music, and community."
The space was designed by Alexander Quintanilla of Q-ARC. According to the release, the design draws inspiration from music culture, vinyl listening lounges, and modern cafés, with comfortable seating, greenery, and lighting intended to complement the music-focused atmosphere.
Rollin Joe's also plans to launch a mobile app after opening, allowing customers to place orders ahead of time for pickup.
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This story was originally published on June 24, 2026. It has been updated November 5 with new information, including details on the menu, hours, food offerings, and opening events.