These are the 6 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, January 7

Improv Addison presents Eddie Griffin

A popular comedian-turned-actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. He has a long filmography, including appearances in The Meteor Man, Undercover Brother, and A Star is Born. He'll perform five stand-up shows through Saturday at Improv Addison.

Pegasus Theatre presents A Trifle Dead! The Movie

While Pegasus Theatre and their patented black-and-white theater productions are on hold, they've found a way to bring the feel of their plays straight into homes. In A Trifle Dead!, Harry Hunsacker, would be-actor turned would-be detective, is hired by millionaire industrialist Edward Stone to be his bodyguard, which turns out to be a fatal mistake. Soon Harry and assistant Nigel Grouse are investigating Stone’s murder, which all but guarantees the killer will go free. The production will be available to stream through January 24.

Friday, January 8

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart and Shostakovich

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra opens 2021 with this concert, conducted by Alexander Kerr. The concert, taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center through Sunday, includes Saint-Georges' Overture to The Anonymous Lover, Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony for Strings in A-flat major, Op. 118a, and Mozart's Symphony No. 29 in A major, K. 201.

Saturday, January 9

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DBDT: Encore! | The Choreographer Experience: Established & Emerging

This virtual production features Unsettled Thoughts by Richard A. Freeman, Jr.; Some Moan for Love by the late Darryl B. Sneed, a solo that expresses the sentiment of love in hopes of reciprocation; COLD, a duet choreographed by Floyd McLean, Jr. that is filled with searing strength and colossal control; and Weighted by Shauna Davis, a thought-provoking work that explores pushing past physical boundaries.

Sunday, January 10

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art" closing day

Due to the pandemic, it's been almost a year since "Flores Mexicanas" debuted at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition, which was originally scheduled to close in September, surveys representations of women in Mexican Modernism, featuring works by Alfredo Ramos Martínez, Frida Kahlo, María Izquierdo, Diego Rivera, and Francisco Dosamantes, among others.

Orchestra of New Spain presents Epiphany Community Concert

The Orchestra of New Spain will present a community Epiphany Concert incorporating villancicos (carols) that are commonly heard in cathedrals and village churches throughout Spain and Hispanic America. Taking place at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, social distancing and masks will be required, with the audience seated by pods in alternate rows.