These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, January 28

Denton Black Film Festival

The annual Denton Black Film Festival is going all-virtual for 2021. The festival will feature over 140 films and other programs over the course of five days. Viewers can choose from a variety of options, from a three-block package, which gives viewers a choice of three film blocks, to the Gold VIP Virtual Experience Pass, giving viewers access to everything at the festival. The festival goes on through Monday.

Cry Havoc Theater Company presents Once Upon A Moon

Once Upon a Moon examines some of the darker and lesser-known fairy tales by the Grimm brothers and others. Directed by Artistic Director Mara Richards Bim and devised by Bim, the production features an all-female teen cast and was filmed live at the Pavilion at Dallas Heritage Village. The production, created for audiences ages 7 and up, will be available to stream at any time through February 28.

Second Thought Theatre presents Second Thought Emerging Playwrights

Second Thought Theatre's inaugural new playwriting series, which lets audiences experience a behind-the-scenes look in creating a play from the ground up, continues with audiences attending a live full working rehearsal. Guests will experience a virtual rehearsal in real time and learn more about the collaboration process of creating new plays through the eyes of the director, cast and playwright.

Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque

Following its debut in Mesquite, Paranormal Cirque moves to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. Under the black and red big top tent of Paranormal Cirque exists a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theater, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings audiences back to when they dream ... and when they had nightmares and fantasies. The show, continuing through February 7, is only for teenagers and above; no kids under 13 will be admitted.

Texas Theatre presents Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screenings

The Sundance Film Festival will come to Texas courtesy of satellite screenings at Texas Theatre. The theater will present 13 screenings over six days through Tuesday, including the anticipated Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. All but the opening night and closing night screenings will be indoors and socially distanced; the other two will be drive-in screenings outside the theater.

Friday, January 29

Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts presents Jaston Williams: I Saw the Lights

Jaston Williams of Greater Tuna fame is back with I Saw the Lights, a new darkly funny solo performance. When mysterious lights appeared over Lubbock, Texas in 1951, people wondered aloud whether they were part of some government plot, an invasion by the Russians or just seeing space aliens out to abduct Francine Whitharrel’s Persian cat. The virtual performance will stream for one night only.

Uptown Players presents Application Pending

In Application Pending, B.J. Cleveland stars as Chris Evans, a kindergarten assistant at Edgely Prep. On the day applications are due, Edgely’s Head of Admissions is ousted in a scandal, and Chris is unexpectedly thrust into the job. With phones ringing off the hook, Chris must balance beleaguered applicants, venal administrators, and an army of parents who will stop at nothing to get their kids into this exclusive school. Cleveland plays all 44 characters in the production, which will be available to stream at any time through February 7.

Improv Arlington presents Shawn Wayans

The Wayans family is filled with talented members, so there is no surprise that the second youngest brother, Shawn, continues to have success. He has starred in such films as I'm Gonna Get You Sucka and Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in The Hood, as well as in the cast of In Living Color. He'll perform five times through Saturday at Improv Arlington.

Saturday, January 30

Crow Museum of Asian Art exhibition openings

The Crow Museum of Asian Art will open three new exhibitions: Kana Harada: "Divine Spark" features new works created by Dallas-based artist Kana Harada during this time of a global pandemic, embodying the artist’s wishes for a peaceful and bright future for all; "Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists" draws from the collection of Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz, who have amassed an important encyclopedic collection of major Japanese modern and contemporary ceramics; and "Vishnu: Across Time and Space" features a selection of works of art from the museum’s collection that invite visitors to contemplate the multiple facets of this deity. "Divine Spark" will be on view through September 5, while the other two exhibitions are on view indefinitely.

The Allman Betts Band in concert

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman & Duane Betts on guitars and vocals, puts on a show that includes original music from their two albums, songs from their solo projects, and classic songs by The Allman Brothers Band, the legendary group founded by Devon and Duane’s fathers, Gregg Allman & Dickey Betts. They'll play three times at The Kessler through Sunday in support of their second album, Bless Your Heart.