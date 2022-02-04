International DJ Citizen Jane didn't start out playing to hundreds of thousands of people at sold-out concerts all over the world — in fact, she started out in law enforcement.

After a decade as a detective in Miami, Citizen Jane (yes, that is now her legal name) followed her dream of becoming a musician.

Today, she headlines major events in the U.S., Latin America, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.

Get to know Citizen Jane and more about her rise to the top through the video above, which was produced as part of Modelo's campaign highlighting people who both embrace and embody the fighting spirit.

