Classic rockers The Who make long-awaited return to Dallas on upcoming tour

The legendary rock band The Who will make their long-awaited return to Dallas as part of their 2022 tour, "The Who Hits Back!," playing at American Airlines Center on May 5.

The two-leg North American tour will start in Hollywood, Florida on April 22, hitting 15 cities over the course of a month, including Austin on May 3 and Houston on May 8. After dates in their native United Kingdom in June and July, they'll return to this side of the Atlantic for 14 more concerts in October and November.

It's been seven long years since The Who played in Texas, as their last Dallas concert was May 2, 2015. The band was scheduled to play in Dallas as part of their 2019-2020 "Moving On!" tour, but the first date on September 27, 2019 was postponed due to illness, and the makeup date on April 27, 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend, along with their backing band, will play many of their classic songs on the tour, as well as songs from their most recent album, 2019's WHO. The band has released 12 albums over their almost 60-year career, with WHO being their first new album in 13 years.

Tickets for all concerts will go on sale to the public beginning 10 am Friday, February 11 at LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning 10 am Monday, February 7 through 10 pm Thursday, February 10. The Who’s fan club presale starts 10 am Wednesday, February 9 and runs through 10 pm Thursday, February 10.