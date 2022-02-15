Dallas' St Patrick's Day Parade snags Dirk Nowitzki as Grand Marshal

Dallas' St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival is back on and with a celebrity Grand Marshall: Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzski.

According to a releases from the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association (GAABA), the 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival will take place on Saturday, March 12, and is "presented by the Dallas Mavericks," the parade’s top sponsor since 2016.

The parade will begin at 11 am on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and end at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. The festival will run from 9 am until 3 pm, with a concert at Energy Square until 5 pm.

Attended by over 125,000 people each year, the largest St. Patrick’s event in the Southwest will return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, featuring Mavs living legend Dirk Nowitzki as this year’s Grand Marshal. Nowitzki retired from the Dallas Mavericks in 2019 as an MVP and NBA champion after 21 seasons. His number, 41, was retired by the Mavericks earlier this year.

“Every year we look forward to one of the biggest events in Dallas, the St. Patrick’s Parade, and this year we are thrilled to once again partner with the Mavericks and Dallas’ own Dirk Nowitzki to bring that vision to life,” said Kevin Vela, Board Chairman of GAABA. “The Mavs organization has been our number one sponsor for many years and a phenomenal parade partner. We’re proud to work together to bring top notch family-friendly entertainment to the community while making a valuable contribution to area youth through our educational scholarship fund.”

Featured Events

Ectivities are open from 9 am to 3 pm, with the concert going to 5pm. Noted events include:

CW33 (KDAF) Parade Live Broadcast will run from 11 am -1 pm at 5252 Greenville Ave.

The Festival Zone will be situated at 5111 Greenville Ave. (Office Depot/CVS) and will feature food trucks, exhibitor booths, sponsor exhibits, family friendly activities, and a VIP Tailgate Area.

The 4th annual Comerica Bank Family Zone is located at Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue and will be equipped with bleacher seating and events for the entire family.

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade Official Concert area, located at Energy Square, will feature a VIP parade viewing deck, concessions, food trucks, and DJs (over 21 only).

A new attraction this year is the official concert, produced by Jaxon Beer Garden, at Energy Square, and featuring the headline act Toadies from 3:30 – 5 pm.

“The Mavericks are excited to be partnering once again with GAABA in 2022 to showcase one of Dallas’ most beloved traditions,” said Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO. “We love bringing the community together, and as a presenting sponsor, the Dallas Mavericks are showing up big with the Mavs Express bus, Mascots, and ManiAACs.”

Scholarship Goals

Proceeds from this year’s parade will go toward the GAABA Scholarship Fund, which provides a total of $45,000 dollars to graduating seniors in DISD. Each year, GAABA awards $15,000 to select students at Conrad, Wilson, and North Dallas High Schools.

Online donations may be made at https://dallasmavsstpatricksparade.eventbrite.com. Click: “select a time” and then “tickets.” Scroll to the bottom for the Donations box and enter your desired amount.

“Our goal this year is to raise $41,000 in donations, which aligns with celebrating the parade’s 41st year and in honor of #41 -- our Grand Marshal Dirk Nowitzki,” Vela says.