Dallas' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Greenville Ave. is back for 2022

After being canceled for two years in a row, the Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade is back on for 2022. The annual event on Greenville Avenue will take place March 12, accompanied by an official concert featuring the Toadies.

Organizers held off on making a decision until late January, when they decided to push forward.

"We came in with the idea that the parade was always going to go on," says parade producer Mauricio Navarro. "When we saw the omicron spike, we had to consider cancellation but we decided to wait it out, and thank God we did, because it's happening."

The parade was first canceled in 2020, just as COVID-19 was starting to surge and local health leaders declared a state of emergency in Dallas. It was canceled again in 2021, due to the pandemic.

The festival runs from 9 am-3 pm. The parade will begin at 11 am at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street, and end at SMU Boulevard at 2 pm.

The Block Party & Concert starring the Toadies is at Energy Square, at 4925 Greenville Ave., and begins at 10 am. It also features 40 Acre Mule, plus food trucks and four bars.

The parade has been supported since 2012 by Dallas' godfather Mark Cuban, who has donated $50,000 every year to keep it afloat.

The return of the Dallas event is part of a bigger wave of returns, according to Irish Central, which says that St. Patrick's Day parades are set to make a comeback in both Ireland the United States this March after two consecutive years of cancellations.

Parades in big U.S. cities such as New York, Chicago, and St. Louis, as well as parades in Ireland, are all returning for 2022.