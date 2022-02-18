Fort Worth arena secures the only Texas stops for 2 superstar musicians

Both Paul McCartney and Chris Stapleton have chosen Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as their only stop in Texas on their forthcoming tours, making the venue the envy of many others in Texas.

The date in Fort Worth is extra special for the former Beatle, who will be performing in just 13 cities in the United States as part of his "Got Back" tour, including Fort Worth on May 17. This will be McCartney's’s first show in Fort Worth since 1976 with Wings.

He last played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on June 14, 2019 at the former Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Almost 60 years on from the release of the first Beatles album, McCartney is still as prolific as ever, releasing two new albums in the past four years, including 2020's McCartney III.

A visit by Stapleton is not as rare — he was just at Globe Life Field in Arlington in August 2021 — but his “All-American Road Show” is still a stellar showcase for country music fans. The Fort Worth show, which will close out Stapleton's tour on October 27 and feature special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade, is part of a spate of new concerts from coast to coast announced by the singer.

Stapleton, a five-time Grammy Award winner, is nominated for three more Grammys for his latest album, Starting Over, including Best Country Album, Best Country Song ("Cold"), and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”). He's also nominated for five awards at the 57th ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets for McCartney's concert will go on sale to the public 10 am Friday, February 25. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning 10 am Tuesday, February 22 through 10 pm Thursday, February 24. Those on the Dickies Arena subscriber list also will be able to purchase tickets in advance, from 10 am February 24 to 8 am February 25.

Tickets for Stapleton's concert also go on sale on February 25. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with a pre-sale running 10 am February 22 through 10 pm February 24, and Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale during the same time period.