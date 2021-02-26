Dallas Galleria hosts easy way to get Girl Scout cookies during March

When the words "Girl Scouts" are uttered, one's thoughts usually turn to cookies. But Galleria Dallas and the Girl Scouts of North East Texas will offer some other food for thought with We Are History Makers: A Century of Girl Scouts, an exhibit that not only celebrates the accomplishments of Girl Scouts across the centuries, but also provides a do-gooder opportunity.

Namely: Guests can donate cookies to healthcare heroes from Children's Health. Galleria Dallas will match the donations up to 1,000 boxes.

Additionally, each weekend, local Girl Scout troops will man a drive-through booth at Galleria Dallas in the Alley where shoppers can buy cookies. Now we are talking.

The historic retrospective spans from 1912 to the present, with a visual timeline highlighting the history of Girl Scouts as well as landmarks in the organization's history.

The exhibit, which will be on display at the Galleria throughout March, will also celebrate the ways in which scouting has been proactive for women and girls across the decades.

This exhibit is a change in routine from the past seven years, when Galleria Dallas would host teams of local Girl Scouts as they practiced design, engineering, and architecture skills with Cookie Box Creations. That event will not occur this year, but that won't stop Girl Scouts from sharing their message and, thank God, their cookies.

On Fridays and Saturdays, teams of Girl Scouts will set up a curbside operation on the circular drive along Galleria Dallas' storied Alley, adjacent to The Blue Fish and facing Dallas North Tollway, where you can purchase and pick up cookies.

The organization hopes the combination of donated cookie sales and direct curbside sales will help them recoup morethan 100,000 boxes of lost sales due to changes forced by the pandemic.

Curbside sale of cookies will be available throughout March as follows:

Friday 5-7 pm

Saturday 12-7 pm

GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartkowski says that the cookie program is more than just a fundraiser.

"Girl Scouts are running their own businesses, adapting to challenges brought by the pandemic to reach their goals in a safe manner," Bartkowski says in a statement. "Each box of Girl Scout Cookies teaches valuable lessons in entrepreneurship and powers possibilities for girls. The Cookie Program is a perfect example of the resiliency of girls – we’re proud to be empowering the leaders of tomorrow."

Girl Scout History Exhibit runs from March 5-31, on Level I near the Apple store. It's free, while cookies can be donated or purchased.