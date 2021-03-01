Food Network star Alton Brown bakes up live performance for Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Network star Alton Brown is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth. Best known for shows like Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen, the cookbook author and TV personality will bring "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats," to The Theatre at Grand Prairie on November 6.

Described as a live culinary variety show in the mode of his "Edible Inevitable" and "Eat Your Science" tours, the performance will feature cooking demonstrations, comedic sketches, musical numbers, and more.

"Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV," Brown promised in a press release.

At the Dallas stop of his 2014 tour, Brown made pizza a giant Easy-Bake Oven, took a gentle shot at Williams Sonoma, and sang about the dangers of eating shrimp cocktail in an airport. What he'll do in 2021 is anyone's guess, but it should be an entertaining two hours.

Grand Prairie will be one of five Texas cities Brown will visit on his tour, including San Antonio, Austin, Lubbock, and Houston. Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 5 via The Theatre at Grand Prairie website.

Prices range from $29.99 to $250. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, an hour before the show begins at 7:30.

"Prepare for an evening unlike any other, and if Brown calls for volunteers… think twice," the theater's website humorously cautions.