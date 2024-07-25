Club News
Music venue Silo dances into vintage Dallas Design District building
A major new venue is coming to Dallas' Design District that'll feature electronic dance music and more. Called Silo, it's opening at 1340 Manufacturing St., which was once home to another EDM dance club, Sanctuary.
Silo comes from two well-established entertainment-industry names: Promoter James “Disco Donnie” Estopinal, Jr., founder of Disco Donnie Presents, which produces club events, arena shows, and festivals such as Lights Al Night; and Dallas entrepreneur Patrick Tetrick, who has owned numerous Dallas clubs over the years such as Three Sheets and Lotus.
They're opening the new venue with the goal of nudging the Design District closer to a full-blown entertainment district.
“It’s centrally located and surrounded by so many great hotels, and some of the best restaurants in the city are just a couple blocks away,” Estopinal and Tetrick said in an email. "We are excited to be a part of this area’s development and believe we, too, will offer a significant contribution to the area's economic and cultural growth.”
They've done their part, booking a spectacular lineup of internationally-known acts including DJ/music producer Tiësto, Sasha & John Digweed, RL Grime, deadmau5, and Illenium.
Tiesto will kick off their grand opening weekend September 19-20, and tickets are already sold out for the Illenium show in October.
Though most of the acts they've booked are EDM, that won’t be the only genre. They've designed Silo for versatility into uses that go beyond music.
“Although we have a long, successful history in the electronic music scene, the venue itself is being designed to cater to multiple events,” Estopinal and Tetrick say. “We have a national size stage and a sound system that works for every type of musical genre. We've already been approached by numerous people with great ideas and concepts for special events.”
The location was built in 1959 as a storage facility for Johnson Grain Company, and comprises a massive 30,000-square-foot space they've renovated, with 40-foot high ceilings, a 40X30-foot stage, and acoustic design by Owens, whose prior designs include Dallas' Winspear Opera House.
Capacity is 3,145 people.
There'll be multiple bars serving cocktails, beer, and wine, plus a small food program of “munchies” prepared on site, still TBA.
“Of course, each special event/private event is its own opportunity, and each occasion is approached differently and individually. Silo is incredibly versatile, and so is our staff,” Estopinal and Tetrick say.
The first round of shows with dates are as follows:
- September 19 and 20: Tiësto
- September 21: Deorro
- September 28: Sasha & John Digweed
- October 5: Chris Lake
- October 11: Anjunadeep
- October 25: RL Grime
- November 1: James Hype
- November 9: Galantis
- November 16: Eric Prydz
- November 23: Lilly Palmer
- November 29: Camelphat
- December 21: deadmau5
Tickets for most shows can be purchased on Silo's website, and they also thoughtfully offer links to book hotels.