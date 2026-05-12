Soccer Fever
Dallas radio station The Ticket to expand soccer show during World Cup
The long-running radio soccer program The KickAround, which currently airs on Cumulus Media’s Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket every Saturday, will expand to a nightly broadcast during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to a release, every night during the quadrennial competition - which runs from June 11 to July 19 - hosts Andy Swift and Peter Welpton will provide recaps of the day’s matches, previews of upcoming fixtures, and real-time analysis of the biggest stories shaping the tournament.
Coverage will include an enhanced focus on the U.S. Men’s National Team, with select match days featuring live, on-location broadcasts and fan events tied to U.S. games, they say.
They'll be joined by longtime contributor and European soccer journalist Lars Sivertsen in studio to give the show an international perspective.
In all, the program will produce 36 shows and 44 hours of original programming throughout the tournament.
The KickAround started as a daily program during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Its success led to it becoming a weekly program later that year, and the show has since returned in expanded daily form for the World Cup every four years.
With the United States serving as the main host of the 2026 World Cup, and with nine matches being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the program expansion makes more sense than ever.
"Interest this year is at an all-time high with key tournament games being played in Dallas-Fort Worth," said Jeff Catlin, Program Director, Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket, in a statement. "The KickAround will be a destination for Ticket listeners and both soccer fans and casuals.”
The KickAround will air weeknights at 7 pm in addition to its regular 2-4 pm Saturday slot and select Sunday broadcasts. Special programming is also planned for the tournament final, including both a pregame preview show and post-match recap.
For a complete programming schedule and to stream The Ticket, fans can go to theticket.com.