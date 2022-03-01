Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion hawks mega-lawn pass for summer concerts

It's only March but it's not too soon to be thinking about summer concert season and Live Nation has a deal: The entertainment company is offering a Lawn Pass for one price that gets you into shows at Dos Equis Pavilion all summer long, even including sold out shows.

According to a a release, the Lawn Pass can be purchased for $199. The venue will have a limited number of Lawn Passes available, and passes go on sale starting March 1 at 12 pm at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, while supplies last.

Live Nation has offered other such concert deals in the past, including a similar Lawn Pass in 2019; they've also done promotions featuring cheap $20 tickets for certain shows.

The program will be available at 30 venues for the 2022 summer concert season, which they predict will be one of the biggest in history.

Music fans who are able to snag one of the limited-edition passes will have access to an incredible lineup of various acts across county, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more.

Shows currently include, but are not limited to: 5 Seconds of Summer, AJR, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Big Time Rush, The Backstreet Boys, The Black Keys, CHEER Live, Chris Stapleton, Chicago, Coheed & Cambria, Dave Matthews Band, Deftones, Dispatch and O.A.R., The Doobie Brothers, Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Iron Maiden, Jack Johnson, Jack White, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Buffett, Josh Groban, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, KISS, Knotfest Roadshow (Slipknot), Lil Durk, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, The Lumineers, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live, Nine Inch Nails, OneRepublic, Phish, Rebelution, REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Rod Stewart, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Sammy Hagar, Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, Steely Dan, Tears for Fears, Third Eye Blind, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and many more. (Concert calendar varies by venue; visit venue website for complete list of shows by venue.)

Fans can check their local venue to see their specific summer lineup, with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months.

To purchase the pass, fans can visit lawnpass-staging.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select their desired amphitheater.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser receives a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day. Come on, that's cool.

The full list of participating amphitheaters include:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) - Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

Further details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found at LawnPass.LiveNation.com.