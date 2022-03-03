The Weeknd finally returns to Dallas-Fort Worth with 2022 stadium tour

After a two-year wait, fans of The Weeknd will finally get to see him perform live and in person when he comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on August 14 as part of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour.

The unique singer-songwriter was supposed to play shows in both Dallas and Fort Worth in 2020 as part of his "After Hours" tour, shows that were then rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that year delay led The Weeknd to rethink his tour plans, and he scrapped his 2021 dates in favor of something bigger, the result of which is this tour.

The first leg of the tour will take place almost exclusively in football stadiums, save for the kickoff in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on July 8 at the Rogers Centre. After visiting 18 cities in North America, he will announce a second leg of the tour that will take him to Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The Weeknd hasn't forgotten those who purchased tickets to his canceled 2021 dates. Fans who previously had tickets for the "After Hours" arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4; they will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.

The 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring in support of his 2020 album, After Hours, which featured the hit single, “Blinding Lights.” In the ensuing two years, he had time to make and release a whole new album, DAWN FM, which came out in January.

The tour will feature his most ambitious production to date, reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums, which it turns out are the first two pieces of a planned trilogy of albums.

Tickets for the Arlington date will go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 am via TheWeeknd.com/tour. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale through its customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, for select shows, running March 7 at 10 am through March 9 at 10 pm. There will also be a Spotify Fans First presale for the top streamers of The Weeknd starting March 8, as well as Live Nation presales in all markets.

In a partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting global hunger, The Weeknd will donate $1 of each ticket sold to the new XO Humanitarian Fund. He will also make a donation of $500,000, and $1 million will be contributed by World Food Program USA to the fund.