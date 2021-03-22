Texas Rangers offer new front-office internship to college students

The Texas Rangers are offering a sweet internship to college juniors and seniors.

Called the Charley Pride Fellowship Program, named for the country-music legend, it's a program created by The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation that offers a 10-week fellowship in the team's front office to five students from diverse backgrounds.

The program honors Pride, who had a strong connection to the Texas Rangers organization for more than 50 years. Details were being finalized when Pride passed away in December 2020.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation established the Charley Pride Fellowship Program to help create a launching pad for students from diverse backgrounds looking to gain baseball front office experience.

The Foundation will hire, train, and support five Fellows per year as they rotate through three front office departments. Fellows will select departments based on their interests and include IT Operations & Applications, Sports & Entertainment, Baseball Operations, Partnerships & Client Services, Marketing, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions & Production, Ticket Sales & Service, Business Analytics & Ticket Strategy.

Students will see firsthand what front office executives experience daily and be exposed to the business side of baseball.

Eligibility

Diverse backgrounds

Must be rising Juniors or Seniors enrolled in a bachelor's degree program

Minimum GPA of 2.5

10-week commitment, 20-hour work week

A passion for and knowledge of baseball is helpful but not required.

Applicants should send resume, cover letter, transcript, personal statement (500 words or less), and two letters of recommendation.

The deadline is April 23. Finalists will be notified on May 3, and will begin on May 31. The program ends August 6.

The Rangers were honored to have Charley be a part of their ownership group for more than 10 years. A longtime resident of Dallas-Fort Worth area, he was a regular at Rangers home games, and sang The Star Spangled Banner one final time before the first regular season game ever played at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020.