Carne Asada Fest 2022 fires up to celebrate LatinX food and music in Dallas

Carne Asada Fest, a local event centered on representing and celebrating LatinX culture around Dallas, is returning for its second edition at Gilley's South Side Ballroom on May 29.

The festival, which held its inaugural event at Sons of Hermann Hall in in July 2021, aims to feature local talent and businesses to "bring the community together through the love of cultural food and music," a release says.

“Growing up in my family, parties were Carne Asadas, which is a social gathering similar to a barbecue, that would focus on celebrating the moments we had with each other, '' says Sonia Kilo, founder and creator of Carne Asada Fest, in a statement. “I wanted to provide that same experience of our culture to the city of Dallas, in the most authentic way possible.”

According to the release, attendees can expect an elevated Latin experience from authentic food vendors, live music, games, and more. With the event focusing on community, it will be family-friendly.

More than 25 food vendors will be on hand dishing up savory and sweet eats, including Pizza Patron, Candi Mex, Dona Licha Cocina, Borracho Miche Mix, Jazzy’s Tacos, Churros Pupuseria, and more. There will also be an exclusive meet-and-greet with musician/hot sauce entrepreneur Chris Perez from 3-7 pm.

Performers at the event will include rapper Slim Thug, musical duo Nina Sky, Texas native rapper Paul Wall, hip-hop artist BO Bundy, DJ Kane from the Kumbia Kings, local rapper Big Tuck, and more. A number of local DJs will be spinning throughout the event, including DJ Madd, DJ Uneeq, and DJ Albert G.

The entire event starts at 2 pm. Tickets for the festival range from $25 for students to $110 for VIP, which offers backstage access, a fast pass to all meet-and-greets, and limited food and drinks backstage. Kids 12 and under can get in free with two canned goods donations that will be given to local food pantries.