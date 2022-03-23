Duran Duran rocks newest North Texas arena as only tour stop in state

Duran Duran is embarking on a North American headlining tour, one that will include a stop at Fort Worth's still-new Dickies Arena on August 30. It's the only Texas date on the tour.

Currently only scheduled for 14 concerts in 11 cities, the tour will celebrate the band’s four-decade career and provide support for their 15th studio album, 2021's Future Past. They'll be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

The British band, famous for hits like "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," and "A View to a Kill," is familiar with the Dallas-Fort Worth area, having played at American Airlines Center in Dallas in both 2016 and 2017. This is their first stop in Fort Worth since the 1990s.

Although Duran Duran had the majority of its biggest hits in the 1980s, they are a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, one of 17 nominees vying for induction this year.

Fans can vote at vote.rockhall.com through April 29 to be part of a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees; Duran Duran currently leads the fan vote by a wide margin.

Tickets for the Fort Worth concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 10 am at duranduran.com. Members of Duran Duran’s VIP Community will have access to a pre-sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 am.