New entertainment venue coming to Dallas has a TV game show theme

There's a new amusement coming to Dallas that's perfect if you live for Wheel of Fortune or Family Feud. Called Game Show Battle Rooms, it's a Minneapolis-based concept where attendees face off in mini versions of well known game shows, and it's opening its first Texas location just west of the Dallas Galleria, at 4887 Alpha Rd. in Farmers Branch.

According to a spokesperson, it'll open in mid-2022.

Game Show Battle Rooms was founded in 2017 by a pair of college buddies who created a place where you and your friends can compete in their versions of popular game shows such as Wheel of Phrases (Wheel of Fortune) and Friendly Feud (Family Feud). They opened the first location in Minneapolis, and have since opened Game Show Battle Rooms in Milwaukee and Kansas City.

Each facility is outfitted with mini-arena game rooms, where parties can sign up for an hour or 90 minutes to compete under the guidance of an enthusiastic game show host, with bells and whistles to approximate that game show flair.

Other convincing swag includes personalized name tags and a scoreboard. Winners don't get to take home a car or even an oversized teddy bear, but they can take a picture with the champion trophy and appear on the Wall of Fame.

There are five games total; the other three are Name that Price, Million Dollar Trivia, and Minute Games.

Game Show Battle Rooms is pursuing the team-building market and welcomes businesses, clubs, and teams by appointment during the week. It's also pitched as a destination for birthdays, bachelor parties, and other celebrations, and on weekends, groups of up to 12 can come in to play.

Dallas has witnessed an onslaught of over-the-top entertainment concepts, ranging from axe-throwing to pickleball to escape rooms. (In fact, there's an Ultimate Escape Game facility in the very same center where Game Show Battle Rooms is slated to open.) There's also some serious nostalgia right now for vintage game shows and TV shows including a tour of The Price Is Right and another tour recreating the seminal TV show Friends.