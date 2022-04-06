Garth Brooks to headline a concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Press your ALL CAPS button because country star Garth Brooks is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this summer.

According to a release, "the most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America" returns to Texas with a concert at AT&T Stadium on Saturday July 30.

Presented by Amazon Music, this will be Brooks' first time in North Texas in seven years, and will also be his first time headlining at the Arlington venue.

The date is part of an intermittent spring-summer tour which currently has 11 cities in the U.S., including Cincinnati, Alabama, Nashville, Indiana, Massachusetts, Arkansas, and Charlotte; some are makeup dates for shows that were canceled due to COVID-19. He's also performing five shows in Dublin, Ireland, in September; those are already sold out. Yowsa.

In June 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Brooks put on a different kind of show by broadcasting a special live concert which was broadcast at outdoor theaters that included The Star in Frisco, Town East Mall in Mesquite, and Galaxy Drive-In Theatre in Ennis.

Tickets for the Arlington date go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 am.

It'll be In-The-Round Seating and there's an 8-ticket limit.

There are ONLY 3 ways to buy:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

No advance box office sales and all seats are reserved.

Ticket prices are pretty cheap: $77.04 + $7.70 adm tax + $6.36 tax + $7.25 SC + $.60 TM tax= $98.95. That's pretty good that he also clarifies all the extra charges.

The release encourages fans to go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "On Sale Tips & Hints" to refresh their existing account, or create a Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.