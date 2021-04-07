USA Film Festival back on track with in-person event at Dallas theater

The USA Film Festival will present its 51st edition in person at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas, April 21-25, going back to its normal April dates after delaying until June in 2020.

The festival will include 12 feature films and over 50 short films, starting with the opening night film, Johan von Sydow's Tiny Tim: King For a Day, a documentary about the eccentric musician/performer.

Other feature films will include the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It; Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette and Homeland's Damian Lewis; Riders of Justice starring Mads Mikkelsen; the stranger-than-fiction cyber-thriller documentary Enemies of the State; and more.

“We are so glad to be able to celebrate Dallas Arts Month and bring our program to the community.” USAFF Managing Director Ann Alexander said in a statement. “With support from our Sponsors, this year’s program will be presented as all-free-admission. We know that a lot of people are experiencing financial challenges and that people have missed being able to get out to a theater and see a movie. We wanted to present a diverse and accessible program.”

One of the oldest festivals in the U.S., the USA Film Festival celebrates its 51st anniversary this year. The festival presents over 50 days of diverse programs every year.

The festival will have all safety measures in place, with masks being required and social distancing seating protocols observed. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by calling the festival office at 214-821-6300 beginning April 16. No walk-up tickets will be available.