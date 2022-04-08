Take a Look at this new luxury dine-in cinema opening in Arlington

A new dine-in luxury movie theater is about to unroll in Arlington: Look Dine-In Cinemas, the Dallas-based theater chain with in-theater dining, will open its 10th location in Arlington at 5727 West I-20, at Green Oak Boulevard.

According to a release, the new theater will boast seven screens and full-service dining, and will open on May 5. Tickets are already on sale for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

They'll celebrate their opening with a trio of enticing deals:

On Tuesdays, moviegoers can enjoy the discounted ticket price of $5, all day

The first show of the day, all week, tickets will be available for the discounted price of $5

25% off food & beverage coupon will be mailed to homes and valid through May 11, 2022.

Look was founded in Dallas in 2013 with the inaugural location in Addison. The chain promises to set itself apart from other dine-in theaters by offering state-of-the-art theater and surround sound technology, luxury recliner seating, upscale cuisine, renovated lobby, and exceptional service, with an immersive environment that includes an uninterrupted viewing experience, great food, and cocktails.

The menu includes craft cocktails and a pretty lengthy wine list. Starters include loaded cheese fries topped with bacon and queso, red pepper hummus with vegetables, pretzel bites, cheesy garlic bread. Salads, sandwiches, and wraps include a Buffalo chicken wrap and a Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

There are pizzas, wings, chicken tenders, sliders, and loaded mac & cheese, and a big menu of desserts that includes milkshakes, cookies, fried Oreos, and beignets.

The company also offers private reservations for gatherings and screenings tailored to guests' needs.

Other locations are in Arizona, California, Florida, and New York, with two already open in Texas: Dallas and Colleyville.

Showtimes and tickets for future screenings at Look Dine-In Cinemas Arlington will be available at www.lookcinemas.com/our-locations/x10b5-arlington-tx-look-dine-in-cinema