Olympics Fever
Watch the 2024 Olympics for free at these Dallas restaurants & bars
All eyes on the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, starting July 26 when the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad takes place in Paris through August 11.
Aside from Wingstop, not all of us are going to make it to the real thing, but not to worry — quite a few local spots are hosting watching parties to fill the gap. It's especially important since there are several athletes from Dallas who are going for gold with Team USA, and we're here to cheer them on.
Here’s our list of where to watch the Olympics in Dallas:
Al Biernat’s
Steakhouse will show the games through the duration of the Olympics and have concocted three themed cocktails: "Team USA" with El Tesoro Reposado, strawberry, and lime agave; "Go For Gold," with Moet Chandon, Angostura Bitters, and gold sugar; and "Closing Ceremonies" with Aspen Vodka, Cointreau, Vermouth, and orange. The games will be shown during happy hour Monday-Friday 3-7 pm. Best spots to watch: the bar at the North location and the patio at Oak Lawn.
AMC Theaters
In a first for the movie theater chain, AMC Theaters is showing the games on their big screens at select movies across Dallas for each day of the Olympics. Adult tickets start at $11. Locations include: Addison, Arlington, Dallas, Frisco, Garland, Irving, and Mesquite.
Artpark Trinity Groves
Trinity Groves outdoor park will have three weeks of Olympics pop-up activities ranging from inflatable games to a market. Every weekend, from July 26-August 11 will feature food & drink specials, a market, photo booth, and DJs. Friday is 5-10 pm, while Saturday-Sunday are 12-5 pm. Entry is free.
Dallas Public Library
The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library will have a watch party on August 2 starting at 2 pm. Watch events include archery, women's judo, men's fencing, and BMX gold medal races. There will also be an Eiffel Tower Lego set available for tinkering.
Hilton Anatole
Dallas hotel will have Olympic-inspired games and food and drink specials throughout the week. Games include shotput, 100m dash, and long jump. Watch the games and enjoy Parisian menu specials in Media Grill + Bar. For a more private experience, watch the games at the TopGolf Swing Suite with cocktails, food towers, and interactive games.
Jaquval
Bishop Arts bar is inviting guests to dress in red, white, and blue to watch the opening ceremonies and enjoy a lineup of brews paired with fish & chips for $15 on July 26.
Little Daisy
Thompson Dallas’ Parisian-inspired brassiere will offer a Spritz Bar with French-inspired drinks, passed apps, and party favors on July 26, starting at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $35.
Loro
Asian smokehouse will be showing the games with events showing on all TV screens indoors and on the patio during happy hour on weekdays from 2-6 pm at both Dallas and Addison locations.
Maguire’s Bistro
Family-owned concept will run special happy hours during the Olympics on Monday-Thursday from 11 am-6 pm. Specials include $7 house martinis, $2 off appetizers, cocktails, and wines by the glass; $1 off all beers, and $10 cheeseburgers. Weekend hours when the special apply are Friday from 8 am-9pm and Saturday 4-9 pm.
Oak Cliff Brewing Co
Brewery will show live coverage of the opening ceremony on July 26 starting at 7 pm, with a selection of brews and tacos by Tromporrey.
The Porch
Knox-Henderson restaurant will offer daytime coverage of the Olympic events, including during happy hour Monday-Thursday 3-6 pm, featuring half off cocktails such as espresso martini, passionfruit margarita, and cosmonaut. Don''t miss the men's and women's swimming on July 27, which they'll broadcast during brunch, starting at 12 pm.
Renny’s Grill
Family-owned concept will run special happy hours during the Olympics on Monday-Thursday from 11 am-6 pm. Specials include $7 house martinis, $2 off appetizers, cocktails, and wines by the glass, $1 off all beers, and $10 cheeseburgers.
Other Olympic specials
Bar Bourbon at Live! by Loews Arlington
Bar Bourbon has a special drink available for the Olympics called “Rumble in Paris,” created by bartender and mixologist, Jay Colson. It’s made with Waco-based Balcones Rumble Whiskey, strawberry syrup, jalapeno, lemon, and honey and topped with dehydrated raspberry shavings. It's available through August 11.
SusieCakes
The bakery is supporting Team USA with a cupcake box featuring “Team USA” written on top. The cupcake box includes four cupcakes: chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream, chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream, vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, and red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting. The cupcakes are available for the entirety of the Olympic games.