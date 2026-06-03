Kicking It Off
Addison to kick off World Cup with free 4-day festival and watch party
To celebrate the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Town of Addison will host a four-day mini-fest and watch party dubbed "Kick It in Addison."
The event, scheduled for June 11-14, will feature live match screenings on a giant screen, themed entertainment, food, beverages, games, and family-friendly activities designed to capture the global excitement of the tournament, says a release.
The free events will take place at Addison Circle Park, at 4970 Addison Cir., with each day having a different theme tied to the spirit of the matches and celebration.
Among the activities will be bounce houses, lawn games, a pick-up soccer game area, coloring activities, strolling characters, DJs, and live entertainment. There will also Kick It in Addison rally towels given away, while supplies last.
Families are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy picnic-style seating across the lawn. Limited benches, tables and shaded tent seating will also be available.
Performers over the four days will include by DJ Paliyo, DJ Jayson, and singer-songwriter Wade Fence.
On Friday, June 12, they’ll celebrate America’s 250th birthday with appearances from Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam, and Captain America.
Appearances from Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam, and Captain America will take place June 12. Photo courtesy of Town of Addison
The Patriotic Pergola, which features all 50 U.S. flags, plus the flags of the five U.S. territories, will be on display all weekend.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase all four days, including beer and wine from Tapville’s mobile taproom and food trucks like Flaming Grill Barbeque, F&F Express Food Truck, Vidorra Food Truck, and Mister Softee DFW.
Free parking for the event will be available in parking lots and street parking areas on a first-come basis. For more information, visit visitaddison.com/kickit.
Nine FIFA World Cup matches (more than in any other host city) will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, dubbed "Dallas Stadium," for the tournament.
They will start with Netherlands vs. Japan on June 14, followed by England vs. Croatia on June 17, Argentina vs. Austria on June 22, Japan vs. Sweden on June 25, and Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27.
The stadium will also host two Round of 32 matches (June 30 and July 3), one Round of 16 match (July 6), and one Semi-Final match (July 14).
According to organizers, the complete schedule for Kick it in Addison will be:
June 11: GOOOALLLLLAZZZZZOOOOOO!
- 12 noon: DJ Paliyo
- Food trucks & Tapville open
- 7 pm: Wade Matthew (singer-songwriter)
June 12: AMERICA250
- 12 noon: Military booths open; Wreaths of Honor onsite
- Food trucks & Tapville open
- 5 pm: DJ Jayson
- 6 pm: Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam, and Captain America characters onsite
June 13: SOCCER SATURDAY
- 11 am: Food trucks & Tapville open
- 1 pm: Goals & Brushes activity
- 3 pm: Goals & Brushes activity
- 6 pm: Goals & Brushes activity
June 14: FUTBOL SUNDAY
- 12 noon: Food trucks & Tapville open
- 12 noon-6 pm: Origami with Paper for Water