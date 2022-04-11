Country icons The Judds make a date with North Texas on 10-city final tour

Iconic country music duo The Judds are embarking on their first tour in over a decade, "The Final Tour," which will make a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 22.

Fort Worth is one of only 10 cities, and the only city in Texas, on the arena tour, which kicks off on September 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Martina McBride will join as a special guest on select dates, including Fort Worth.

The Judds, mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd, are one of the most successful acts in country music history. Starting with "Mama He's Crazy" off their 1983 EP Wynonna & Naomi, they had 14 No. 1 hits over the course of the 1980s, including "Why Not Me," "Have Mercy," "I Know Where I'm Going," "Turn It Loose," and "Let Me Tell You About Love."

The Judds will sing their iconic song "Love Can Build a Bridge" on the CMT Music Awards on April 11 with Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame as their background, a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction into the institution.

“The fans have always been my family of choice," Naomi Judd said in a statement. "I love them dearly, so I'm chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!"

Tickets for all dates, including Fort Worth, go on sale to the general public beginning April 15 at the TheJudds.com. Fans can also sign up for pre-sale ticket access at TheJudds.com.