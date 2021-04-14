Jurassic World exhibition wages dinosaur rampage through Dallas-Fort Worth

A new dinosaur-themed event called Jurassic World: The Exhibition will roar into the Dallas area starting on June 18, taking up residence at Grandscape in The Colony through September 5.

The exhibition, presented by Round Room Live and Cityneon and produced in conjunction with Universal Parks & Resorts, will launch its 2021 North American tour in The Colony after having toured the world since 2016. It will be located in a temporary structure next to the Galaxy Theatres at the mixed-use complex.

It is the latest in a string of dinosaur-themed events that have come to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the pandemic era, including Jurassic Quest and Dinosaur Drive-Thru. The Jurassic World brand was supposed to bring an arena show to Dallas in August 2020, but it was canceled along with the multitude of other events in the wake of COVID-19.

This exhibition immerses audiences in settings inspired by the Jurassic World film franchise. It is a 20,000-square-foot experience where visitors will get to walk through the "Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore themed environments.

Among others, guests will get an up-close look at a Velociraptor, a Brachiosaurus, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and be able to interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Additionally, visitors can get an exclusive opportunity at the exhibition when playing Jurassic World Alive, a location-based AR mobile game. Anyone who opens the game on their devices while at the exhibition can locate an exclusive incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward. Players with AR-enabled devices can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game’s AR feature and post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag.

Tickets for the exhibition, which will be open at 12 pm daily, start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3-15 years). Children 2 and under are free with accompanying parent. VIP packages are also available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens, military, and groups greater than 10. Tickets are now on sale.