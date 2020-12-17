Drive-thru dinosaurs descend on Dallas-Fort Worth for holiday fun

A dinosaur attraction you can enjoy from your car has arrived in Arlington, courtesy of Dinosaur Drive-Thru, taking place in the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor from December 17 to January 10.

The second such exhibit to come to the area this year, following Jurassic Quest at Fair Park in June and July, Dinosaur Drive-Thru features over 60 animatronic dinosaurs. Throughout the 45-minute show, visitors will stay in their vehicles to see dinosaurs displayed in chronological order. A coordinating, interactive audio tour guide will describe all of the interesting facts, and some jokes, about each dinosaur, in both English and Spanish.

There will also be a free trivia game with a scorecard that keeps visitors engaged with the tour. The person in the car with the most correct answers at the end of the show will win a free official Dino Guru certificate.

"We really wanted our visitors to safely experience the excitement of what it would be like to go on a prehistoric safari. Instead of lions and tigers, we’re featuring T-Rexes and Raptors,” said owner Troy Diskin in a statement.

The show will be open Wednesdays through Sundays for varying hours, except for closures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visitors will chose a two-hour time slot, and can show up at any time during those two hours.

Tickets, which are $55 per vehicle with a maximum of eight people, are available at dinosaurdrivethru.com.