Hot dog!
Chicago hot dog king Portillo's plants a flag in Frisco for newest opening
Famed Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's is coming in hot for Frisco. The fast-casual restaurant concept known for Chicago-style street food will open its doors on Tuesday, April 21 at 16499 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco.
It is the 11th location of Portillo's in Dallas-Fort Worth and first in Frisco; the first opened at the Grandscape development in The Colony in January 2023. They've rapidly expanded since then, adding outposts in Allen, Arlington, Denton, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Mansfield, Grand Prairie, and most recently, inside the Dallas city limits. They're also opening a location at DFW Airport, inside Terminal, on May 21, the website says.
The Frisco restaurant - located on the northwest corner of Gordon Heights Lane and FM 423 - features Portillo's "restaurant of the future" design, comprising a smaller, more efficient footprint. Most Portillo's are about 8,000 square feet (and some from the early days could go up to 10,000 square feet). The Frisco location spans 6,250 square feet, with seating for up to 120 inside, and 40 on the patio.
It also has the brand's signature double drive-thru lanes, Portillo’s Pick-Up shelves, and a Grab-and-Go area for added convenience.
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, crinkle-cut fries, salads, shakes, and chocolate cake.
Hot dogs come in regular, chili cheese, Polish sausage, and Maxwell Street Polish sausage, which has mustard and grilled onions.
Their Italian beef sandwich features thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread, which is then dipped in hot gravy. You can order it dipped with sweet or hot peppers and mozzarella.
Portillo's is giving customers a special sneak-peek on Wednesday, April 15. "Frisco, TX fans, Before we officially open, we’re inviting you to a FREE Sneak Peek Meal this Wednesday, 4/15. Come get your first taste of Portillo’s Frisco," reads a Facebook post. (You must RSVP at the links in the post.)
Portillo's Frisco will open April 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am (including a check presentation benefiting the Frisco Education Foundation). Doors officially will open to the public at 10:30 am. Regular hours will be 10:30 am-10:30 pm Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.