Hot dog
Portillo's debuts first Chicago hot dog shop inside Dallas city limits
Chicago hot dog chain Portillo's has finally come to Dallas. The fast-casual restaurant concept known for Windy City-style street food debuts at 10:30 am Tuesday, March 31 at 13904 Dallas Pkwy., its first location inside Dallas city limits.
It is the 10th location of Portillo's in Dallas-Fort Worth; the first opened at the Grandscape development in The Colony in January 2023. They've rapidly expanded since then, adding outposts in Allen, Arlington, Denton, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie. They're also headed to Frisco and opening a location at DFW Airport, inside Terminal, on May 21, the website says.
The new "Portillo's North Dallas" sits at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Southern Boulevard, near Addison and Galleria Dallas. No more schlupping to the suburbs for hot dogs, Italian beef, and chocolate cake shakes for north Dallasites. Not as convenient for those who live anywhere else in Dallas. (Come on Portillo's, how 'bout some downtown action?)
The restaurant features Portillo's "restaurant of the future" design, comprising a smaller, more efficient footprint. Most Portillo's are about 8,000 square feet (and some from the early days could go up to 10,000 square feet). The Dallas location spans 6,250 square feet, with seating for up to 120 inside, and 40 on the patio.
It also has the brand's signature double drive-thru lanes, Portillo’s Pick-Up shelves, and a Grab-and-Go area for added convenience.
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, crinkle-cut fries, salads, shakes, and chocolate cake.
Hot dogs come in regular, chili cheese, Polish sausage, and Maxwell Street Polish sausage, which has mustard and grilled onions.
Their Italian beef sandwich features thinly sliced roast beef served on French bread, which is then dipped in hot gravy. You can order it dipped with sweet or hot peppers and mozzarella.
Portillo's North Dallas will open March 31 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am., and doors officially will open to the public at 10:30 am. Regular hours will be 10:30 am-10:30 pm Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.