Dallas-area concert venue unveils its new 7-word corporate name

The multipurpose concert venue currently known as The Theatre at Grand Prairie is undergoing yet another name change, one with many words. It will now be known as the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, after Texas Trust Credit Union signed a naming rights agreement with AEG Presents, which operates the facility.

The name change is effective immediately, with the sponsorship agreement lasting an unspecified number of years. As the venue has touted since its opening in 2002, it is known for being versatile, with a capacity of more than 6,500 people and different configurations allowing it to host concerts, corporate gatherings, and award shows.

This is, of course, far from the first name change for the two-level theatre. As we noted back in 2018 when the venue changed from Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie to simply The Theatre at Grand Prairie, it has also been known as NextStage Performance Theater and Nokia Live at Grand Prairie over the years. Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie was the one that stuck the longest, lasting from 2009 to 2018.

“As the public appetite for live events is reinvigorated, we are thrilled to bring the Texas Trust CU name to The Theatre at Grand Prairie,” said Andrew Klein, Managing Director of AEG Global Partnerships, in a statement. “Texas Trust has been a valued member of the Grand Prairie community for over 70 years, and together we look forward to continuing to provide unparalleled live entertainment experiences for the residents of Grand Prairie.”

As of now, events at the theater are set to resume on June 12 with a concert by Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd. Other forthcoming concerts/events include John Legend on August 11, Iliza Shlesinger on September 18, and The Price is Right Live on October 12.