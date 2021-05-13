Attending this year's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will be even more coveted than years past. After its 2020 cancelation, the tournament organizers have allowed for a daily attendance of just 12,500 people, which is about a 75 percent drop from previous years.

The four-day event is scheduled for May 13-16, and tickets have already sold out. If you didn't snag a ticket, maybe console yourself by visiting the tournament's sponsor, Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant, which is just 60 miles — or one hour — from TPC Craig Ranch.



If you happen to be one of the fortunate few who snatched up exclusive passes, make sure you're prepared for the big day(s). Here are a some helpful things to know before you head out:

Players and prizes

Expect to see a list of golf's top names, including the defending 2019 Byron Nelson champion Sung Kang.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, and Will Zalatoris will also be on the green.

Golfers will vie for a purse of $8.1 million, with the winner taking home $1.5 million — both are record amounts for the event. And of course, the champion will get to hold one of the most prestigious titles in golf.

Course grounds

For its first time in Collin County, the tournament will take place at TPC Craig Ranch, located at 8000 Collin McKinney Pkwy. in McKinney. It'll be formatted with 72 holes of stroke play, and after 36 holes the field is cut to the top 70, plus ties.

Highlights include viewing venues centered around holes 16, 17, and 18, designed to create excitement as players head into the final stretch. Plus a stadium-like setup at hole 17 will give fans a unique vantage point of the par-3 hole.



COVID cleanliness

In addition to the drastic crowd cuts, COVID-19 protocols will include required masks (unless actively eating or drinking) when watching along the rope-line. Hand sanitizer and hand washing areas will be available throughout the grounds.

All ticketing will be digital to reduce hand-to-hand contact. Safety will be monitored and protocols adjusted where necessary to meet any federal, state, county, and Center for Disease Control guidelines.



Parking and passes

Ample spectator parking is located near the course, and all lots are walking distance to the entrances. Parking can be purchased online for $20 ahead of time.

The Choctaw Club

You might spot this super-exclusive tent on the 16th hole, and while passes have already sold out here's a peek at what the lucky attendees will be enjoying. In addition to the up-close views from the patio, there's a premium III Forks Steakhouse menu and a full bar experience within the 8,000-square-foot climate-controlled space.



Know if you don't go

If you weren't able to get tickets this year, or want to keep up with the tournament for the days you don't attend, have no fear. You can catch live coverage on on the Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday from 2:30-5:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 pm. CBS will air the event on Saturday and Sunday from 2-5 pm.

The Byron Nelson helps support Momentous Institute, a nonprofit that provides high-quality mental health services and education to children. The institute focuses on social and emotional health and achieves remarkable, measurable results.

---

For more details and information on 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament, click here.