Byron Nelson golf tournament returns to DFW with limited attendance for 2021

After canceling the entire tournament last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the AT&T Byron Nelson said March 9 that the 2021 edition be played in May with limited fans in attendance.

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will take place May 13-16 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, and 10,000 patrons per day will get to attend over the four-day event.

“We’re excited to safely welcome fans back to the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson,” says Jeff Walter, tournament chair, in a release. “We are energized by the excitement shown by the local community and particularly the City of McKinney."

As for who gets to attend the annual spring PGA tradition, the organizers say commitments already made will be honored first. A portion of complimentary tickets will also be allocated for military, first responders, and healthcare heroes.

Then, a limited number of tickets will be made available for the public. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at the tournament’s website ticket page. All tickets will be digital.

Safety is their top priority, they say, and tournament officials have been continuously working with government officials and the PGA Tour on protocols. Masks will be required unless actively eating or drinking, and all attendees will be health screened when entering the tournament, they say. Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the course and in all venues.

“Like all businesses, we are watching the situation with COVID-19 very closely,” says Jon Drago, AT&T Byron Nelson tournament director, in the release. “Our planning is guided with the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament as our highest priority. While we certainly look forward to a time when we can welcome back all our fans to the tournament, this year promises to be a great week of golf and we cannot wait.”

The AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $167 million over the past 53 years, organizers say, making it the most financially successful charity event on the PGA Tour. All proceeds from the tournament benefit Momentous Institute, the nonprofit founded and operated by the Salesmanship Club since 1920.

Fans who cannot attend this year can run in the AT&T Byron Nelson Fairway 5K, presented by Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospitals on April 24, where participants will run along the same holes the pros will be competing on in May. Visit attbyronnelson.org/fairway5k for registration details.

Additionally, Salesmanship Club of Dallas and Momentous Institute have teamed up to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by giving fans an opportunity to honor their favorite educators, the release says. More details are coming soon.