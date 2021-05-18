Laughs will return to Deep Ellum with opening of new Dallas Comedy Club

Comedy returns to Deep Ellum via Dallas Comedy Club, a new venue that will open at 3036 Elm St., in the building previously occupied by Dallas Comedy House.

Entertainment options will include live stand-up, improvisation, sketch, and storytelling performances, along with a food and a full bar. The club will also offer training classes, guest workshops, and corporate programs not unlike what was offered by Dallas Comedy House.

According to a release, it'll open in September.

The updated 9,600-square-foot multi-use entertainment and performance venue will feature:

three performing areas including two enclosed theaters and an outdoor stage

patio and beer garden

full-service bar

four training classrooms

podcast room

The original Dallas Comedy House had been in operation for a decade. Founder Amanda Austin was inspired to open the venue by other cities' comedy scenes, and helped solidify the local stand-up scene. But she was forced to relocate more than once, before COVID-19 came and made live performances impossible. She closed in August 2020.

The release says that Dallas Comedy Club founders Ian and Rosie Caruth have an acting, stand-up, improvisation and teaching background, with more than 35 years of in-person and virtual performance experience spanning from California to New York. They also had a connection to the Comedy House.

"Rosie and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring comedy back to life in Deep Ellum — especially with the revival and growth of the historical district currently in play," says Ian Caruth in a statement.

"When we relocated to Dallas, Dallas Comedy House became our home stage and was an important part of our story," he says. "While we were sad to see it close, we feel there is tremendous opportunity for the new club to emerge as a premier player in the entertainment industry."