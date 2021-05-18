Spring is in bloom and summer is coming up fast, and with both come lots of reasons to celebrate. No matter whom you're honoring, from dads to grads and beyond, Inwood Village is your go-to place for gifts and more.

More love to Mom

Miss out on Mother’s Day, or feel like your madre is always deserving of some pampering? It’s never too late to show her some more love. Treat Mom to a mani/pedi at Inwood Village Nailery or surprise her with beautifully crafted jewelry from Susan Saffron. After all, diamonds are (mom’s) best friend.

Great job, grads

Planning a grad party just got a lot easier with a dozen sweet treats from Gigi’s Cupcakes — or maybe make that two dozens. Help your graduate prepare for their next adventure with a gift (or gift card) from Saint Bernard. Shop a variety of highest quality apparel, sportswear, ski equipment, snowboard equipment, eyewear, footwear, accessories, gifts, and more.

School’s out for summer

Cool off with the kiddos and build your own frozen treat from I Heart Yogurt. It’s a healthy dessert alternative that even the pickiest eaters are sure to love. Be sure to also get the kids outfitted for summer fun with new threads from KidBiz.

Grab your Memorial Day mixers and favorite adult party beverages from Pogo’s, which has the best selection of locally distilled spirits and craft brews for the weekend’s festivities.

A day with Dad

Celebrate Father’s Day with a whole day together. Start with dinner and drinks at Asian Mint, then take a short walk over to Inwood Village Theater and check out the latest movie.

---

Inwood Village is located at Inwood Road and Lovers Lane, and features nearly 50 shops, restaurants, and services.