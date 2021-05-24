Oak Cliff Film Festival reels out 15 Texas premieres for 2021 edition

The 10th annual Oak Cliff Film Festival is returning live, June 24-27, at various venues around Oak Cliff, including the historic Texas Theatre, Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Kessler Theater, and more.

This year’s movie lineup, announced May 24, will include 23 feature-length films, with 15 of them having their Texas premiere. The festival also includes 34 short films, opening and closing night parties, live streamed filmmaking workshops, and live music events with Austin’s Montopolis and Mexican Summer recording artist Hayden Pedigo.

Headlining the festival will be opening night film Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots. Part music film, part historical record, Summer of Soul was created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion in the summer of 1969 in Harlem. The screening will include a Q&A with the film's producers hosted by Grammy winning artist Shaun Martin and followed by an in-theater soul DJ set by DJ Jay Clipp.

Other notable films will include Mogul Mowgli, starring recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed; a silent film / live score drive-in of the 1916 western The Return of Draw Egan, with live score accompaniment by Austin’s Montopolis featuring the music of Ennio Morricone; the 4K restoration of the lost Dennis Hopper punk classic Out of the Blue; the Texas local election documentary, Kid Candidate; a free 35th anniversary screening of David Byrne's Texas-set True Stories; and more.

The festival will also once again partner with the Austin Film Society, filmmaker David Lowery, and Tim Headington’s Ley Line Entertainment to provide emerging North Texas filmmakers grant funds specifically to make feature films. That will include the North Texas Pioneer Film Grant of $30,000 that has the specific intention of promoting Dallas-Fort Worth area filmmakers with underrepresented perspectives.

Tickets for individual indoor screenings are $11.50 each; the festival also includes one free outdoor screening and one drive-in screening for $20 per carload. A VIP badge is $175, which allows entry to all screenings, music shows, and events, plus special access to the Filmmakers’ Lounge.

The full lineup for the festival can be found at 2021.oakclifffilmfestival.com.