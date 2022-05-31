Summer fun has officially arrived at Omni Dallas Hotel. From now through Labor Day weekend, the hotel is offering a host of events, including outdoor movies on green spaces, family putt-putt, and a fresh pool menu.

It's also launching the Summer of Water + Color seasonal menus, where Omni mixologists and chefs are turning their craft from culinary to artistry with color-coded features on the menu representing energy, positivity, immunity, tranquility, and clarity.

Film fun

All summer long, the hotel will be hosting family favorite movies so everyone can enjoy the fun. BYO-B(lanket) or low-sitting lawn chairs, and beverages and dinner can be purchased at any Restaurants on Lamar location.

The movies, which are free, will begin at 8:15 pm.

Summer Superhero Series

May 28: Captain America: The First Avenger

June 11: Iron Man

June 25: The Goonies

July 9: Captain Marvel

Summer Musical Series

July 23: Encanto

August 6: Mamma Mia!

August 20: Trolls

September 3: Sing

Swing time

Enjoy eight holes of putt-putt golf on Pegasus Lawn all summer. Guests can enjoy complimentary golf clubs and golf balls, available at the front desk during select days and hours.

Fit and fab

Get ready to move your body in the heart of downtown with Wellness Weekdays. HIIT The Turf and Silent Disco Wellness are available complimentary to hotel guests and $15-25 for locals. Tickets can be purchased here.

Bring your yoga mat and join Fitness Ambassadors for classes that include a 45-minute movement portion, opportunities to grab swag and goodies, and a safe space to socialize. Dates include May 24, June 14 and 28, July 7 and 21, August 4 and 18, and September 1 and 15.

Splish splash

Spend a day at the pool, which is included for guests while non-guests can buy day passes. Or if you become a Mokara Spa member, you can add up to three guests to your pool pass for $50.

Click here to learn more about the Mokara Spa Membership, or call 214-652-4955 to become an Express or Luxury member.

Can't-be-beat deals

Stay More, Play More: Get more out of your summer vacation with Omni Hotels & Resorts. The more nights you stay, the more you save — up to 20 percent off.

Splash of Summer: Soak up as much sun and fun as you can this summer and make a splash with a $100 food and beverage credit and custom beach towel, all while being poolside.

For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.