Dallas teens can get free passes to parks and museums during July

The city of Dallas is opening its parks to Dallas teens for free. According to a release, the city is bringing back its Teen All Access Pass, issued by the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, allowing teens to visit iconic cultural and recreational attractions for free.

The Teen All Access Pass provides complimentary admission in July for ages 13-17 and up to three friends or family members at 12 museums, nature & botanical gardens, outdoor entertainment venues, and leisure facilities.

The pass highlights Dallas Park and Recreation's observance of Park and Recreation Month in July, part of a national awareness of the importance of parks and public recreation.

This is the second year for the Teen All Access Park, which was a rousing success in 2021, when Dallas Park and Recreation year joined with select attractions and venues to issue 7,066 passes to teens and their companions that resulted in 14,279 free admissions:

Bahama Beach Waterpark

City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Public Library

Dallas Zoo

Shakespeare Dallas

Southern Skates Roller Rink

Trinity River Audubon Center

This year, three new organizations are offering complimentary admission: the African American Museum at Fair Park, Golf Dallas, and Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The city is partnered with Amazon, which a company spokesperson says is proud to provide Dallas teens with free access to fun, safe and enriching summer activities.

Park officials will make 10,000 Teen All Access passes available only to Dallas residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Starting June 27, teens can sign up and receive a pass at a City of Dallas recreation center although the pass will not be activated and ready for use until July 1. Pass details and recreation center locations are at DallasParks.org.